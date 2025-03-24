MK 24/7 Care Celebrates One Year of Exceptional Home Care Services in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes, UK, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — MK 24/7 Care is proud to announce the successful completion of its first year of providing high-quality domiciliary care services to the Milton Keynes community. Since its inception, the experienced nurse-led team has been dedicated to the motto “Our Care In Your Home,” offering personalized support to individuals with physical and mental disabilities, as well as the elderly, ensuring they can live independently and comfortably in their own homes.

Over the past year, MK 24/7 Care has developed a range of bespoke homecare services designed to enhance the quality of life for its clients. The professional team, comprising registered nurses, trained caregivers, and support staff, works collaboratively to create personalized care plans tailored to each individual’s unique needs and preferences. This person-centered approach has resulted in a growing number of satisfied clients who have experienced compassionate and dignified care.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our first anniversary and are grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us”

Said Sandeep Thankappan, Managing Director, MK 24/7 Care.

“Our commitment to delivering exceptional home care services remains unwavering, and we look forward to continuing to serve the Milton Keynes community with the highest standards of care”

MK 24/7 Care offers a comprehensive suite of services, including personal care, domestic assistance, medication management, dementia care, palliative care, and transportation support. The organization is fully regulated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), adhering to strict standards to ensure transparency and quality in all aspects of care delivery.

As MK 24/7 Care embarks on its second year, the team remains dedicated to expanding its services and reaching more individuals in need of compassionate home care. The organization’s focus on personalized care plans, flexible scheduling, and responsive customer service ensures that clients receive the support they need to maintain their independence and enjoy their golden years.