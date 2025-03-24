Fountain Court Senior Living: Redefining Retirement with Independent and Assisted Living Options

Maple Valley, Washington, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Fountain Court Senior Living offers a vibrant community designed to celebrate the art of life for seniors. Nestled in the scenic surroundings, the community provides both independent living cottages and assisted private apartment homes, catering to diverse lifestyle preferences. With a strong commitment to creating a home-like atmosphere, we ensure a fulfilling and engaging environment for its residents.

Residents can choose from spacious cottages—private duplex homes designed for those seeking independence—or comfortable apartment homes that offer privacy and a range of services. Our community emphasizes wellness through physical activity, social connections, and culinary experiences, ensuring a holistic approach to senior living.

Whether residents seek vibrant social interactions or serene independence, we deliver tailored options and amenities.

The importance of having access to such retirement communities cannot be overstated. Our communities foster social connections, enhance well-being, and provide peace of mind for both residents and their families. The comprehensive support systems in place allow seniors to enjoy their retirement years fully, knowing their needs are met in a secure and compassionate environment.

For more information about Fountain Court Senior Living and the services it provides, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (425) 529-5771.

About Fountain Court Senior Living

Company name: Fountain Court Senior Living

Address: 24200 224th Ave SE,

City: Maple Valley

State: Washington

Zipcode: WA 98038

Phone number: (425) 529-5771