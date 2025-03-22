Celebrating 35 Years of Dedication: Linda Tardif’s Journey at Future Electronics

Montreal, Quebec, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronics component distribution, is excited to celebrate Linda Tardif’s remarkable 35-year career with the company. Since joining Future Electronics as a Branch Coordinator shortly after graduating from Concordia University, Linda has built a career defined by hard work, versatility, and dedication.

Over the years, Linda has held various roles, the majority of which were spent as Manager of Strategic Programs in the SBDU. More recently, she transitioned back to the Marketing team, where she has thrived for the past three years as a Product Marketing Manager in the High-End Business Unit. Linda’s leadership and strategic insight continue to contribute significantly to Future Electronics’ success in delivering exceptional products to customers worldwide.

Reflecting on her career, Linda shared, “I love the fast-paced environment and being challenged daily. I have worked with so many great people, many of whom have become great friends.”

Her story exemplifies Future Electronics’ commitment to fostering a workplace where employees are empowered to grow, innovate, and build meaningful connections.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Linda is an avid runner who has completed an impressive 16 marathons. Her next challenge is the Goofy Challenge at Disney World this January, where she will run a 5K, 10K, half marathon, and full marathon. Linda’s adventurous spirit also extends to golf, downhill skiing, and her love for Disney World.

“I would like to thank Linda for 35 years of dedication, hard work, and loyalty,” added Linda’s manager. “Her contributions have been invaluable, and we deeply appreciate everything she has done to make a lasting impact.”

Future Electronics congratulates Linda Tardif on this significant milestone and looks forward to her continued success. Linda’s journey underscores why Future Electronics is not just a global leader in electronics distribution, but also an employer of choice for those seeking a fulfilling and inspiring career.

For more information regarding careers at Future Electronics, visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/careers

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###