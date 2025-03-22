Stellar® Enhances Data Recovery Software with an All-New Intuitive UI & Advanced Features

Houston, Texas, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Stellar®, the global data care leader, today announced the release of the latest version of its flagship software, Stellar Data Recovery for Windows®. The software is powered by new device scan functionality and features a refreshed UI that is designed to help users retrieve data while requiring no technical expertise. This upgrade is in continuation of the recent Data Recovery release for Apple® Mac devices.

To make data retrieval more convenient, users can now exploit the new ‘on-the-fly’ preview feature to view their lost or deleted data while device scan is in progress. Users can navigate through the recoverable file list, view file contents and, even pause the scanning process to save their data. This enables users to get back their crucial lost data much faster without waiting hours for device scan to complete.

Stellar Data Recovery is the go-to DIY tool for retrieving critical data deleted, or gone missing due to system failure or crash, accidental deletion, virus attacks, and other unforeseen scenarios. Users can easily recover all file types, including documents, photos, videos, emails, from internal & external HDDs/SSDs, USB, and complex storage array media.

The new version also supports recovering data from missing, corrupt or RAW state drive partitions. The ‘Deep scan’ function helps to perform a file signature-based search for maximizing recovery in complicated data loss scenarios. In case of crashed or unbootable systems, users can recover data using a bootable USB, starting with the Professional edition.

The release includes two advanced editions that serve complex data recovery needs of Technicians. The Toolkit edition empowers professionals to recover data effortlessly from QNAP®, NetGear®, Synology® and ASUSTOR® NAS storage with BTRFS file system, and from Virtual Machines.

“We are very proud of the new release that offers robust, secure, and user-friendly data recovery capabilities. This new upgrade was guided by customer feedback on newer data recovery needs as users continue to use bigger and complex storage products. Our R&D team worked tirelessly to solve the technology challenge and we are very pleased with how the new product functions” said Mr. Sunil Chandna, CEO, Stellar®.

Additionally, the updated Stellar Drive Monitor SMART utility helps monitor the health and performance of the hard drive in two ways: Short Self-test to check disk health within minutes and Extended Self-test for advanced assessment.

Apart from recovery capabilities, photo and video repair functionalities have also been enhanced to support more file formats, including, JPEG, TIFF, PNG, GIF, etc. and SOWT, TWOS codecs for video files.

Pricing and Availability

Stellar® Data Recovery is available for download as a free edition, offering 1 GB of data recovery. For unlimited recovery, users can upgrade to the Standard edition or explore more advanced options. The latest release is available at the same price, allowing users to experience the new features starting at just $59.99.

About Stellar®

Established in 1993, Stellar® is a global data care leader. The ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializes in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, file repair, and professional in-lab services. Stellar® combines innovation and ingenuity to offer a range of future-ready solutions that fulfill niche and broad data care needs in enterprise and consumer segments. Stellar® is headquartered in India, with offices in Texas, USA, and The Netherlands, Europe.

Contact Information:

Afroz Alam

Voice : +1 877 778 6087

Mailto: pr@stellarinfo.com

www.stellarinfo.com