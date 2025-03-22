Japan’s Quality, Asian Excellence, and Global Trends Take Center Stage at FaW TOKYO 2025 Spring Edition

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Set to take place from 26-28 March 2025 at Tokyo Big Sight, FaW TOKYO Spring is set to be an experience like no other in fashion trade shows, under the theme “Japan’s Quality, Asian Excellence, Global Trends,” serving as the all-in-one destination for fashion, textiles, and suppliers bringing together over 550 exhibitors from 20 countries/regions worldwide.

FaW TOKYO Spring 2025 brings together eight specialised expos, catering to the diverse needs of the fashion industry. This year debuts the SPORTS FASHION EXPO, focusing on the booming sportswear sector with apparel, fashion gear, and OEM/ODM solutions. The renewed WELLNESS / BEAUTY / FUNCTIONAL CLOTHES EXPO highlights wellness apparel, beauty-enhancing garments, and advanced textiles.

Returning favourites include the MADE in JAPAN EXPORT FAIR, showcasing premium Japanese craftsmanship for global markets, and the BRANDS & DESIGNERS EXPO, celebrating trend-setting labels. The FASHION SOURCING EXPO connects buyers with top Asian manufacturers, while the TEXTILE EXPO offers a wide selection of high-quality materials.

The SUSTAINABLE FASHION EXPO champions eco-friendly innovations, and the FASHION TECH EXPO showcases technology driving industry transformation. Together, these expos make FaW TOKYO Spring a must-attend for fashion professionals worldwide.

Made in Japan Excellence

FaW TOKYO continues its dedication to showcasing high-quality, unique products through eight specialized exhibitions. Highlighting Japan’s excellence in manufacturing, the event features premium selections of apparel, textiles, and accessories, along with top-tier OEM/ODM solutions. Both domestic and international buyers will discover innovative, high-quality products and valuable partnerships that can only be found here.

Explore What’s “NOW” and “NEXT” in Fashion Trends

FaW TOKYO Spring brings global trends to life at the BRANDS & DESIGNERS EXPO, offering an exclusive preview of leading and emerging brands shaping the industry. At the Japanese Designers’ Gate, rising stars blend tradition with bold modernity, showcasing the ingenuity of Japan’s creative scene. Adding to this international flair, the K-Fashion Spotlight celebrates Korea’s vibrant style as 2025’s Theme Country.

New Additions and Highlights

The debut of the SPORTS FASHION EXPO marks a significant milestone, uncovering the booming “Sports” x “Fashion” trend. This dedicated platform highlights innovative athletic apparel, footwear, accessories, and techwear pieces, revealing the growing intersection of performance and style. Similarly, the WELLNESS / BEAUTY / FUNCTIONAL CLOTHES EXPO introduces a new era of fashion focused on promoting health and well-being. From activewear to beauty-enhancing garments and high-performance materials, this section showcases the latest innovations designed to elevate both lifestyle and wardrobe.

Sustainability takes center stage with the Circular Fashion Zone within the SUSTAINABLE FASHION EXPO, dedicated to brands committed to circularity. Visitors will discover cutting-edge solutions in textiles, design, and production that are reshaping the industry with eco-conscious practices. Complementing these exhibits is the FaW Pop Up Gallery, a curated showcase that exemplifies the intersection of creativity and craftsmanship. Past editions have highlighted sustainable textiles, wellness products, and made in Japan items, with more exciting details for 2025 to be revealed soon.

Textile Sourcing

For sourcing professionals, FaW TOKYO Spring presents an extensive collection of functional textiles and materials. This section is dedicated to eco-friendly, innovative fabrics, including options made from upcycled food waste. It offers a prime opportunity for visitors to explore sustainable solutions that are revolutionizing the fashion industry.

OEM/ODM Partner Search Platform

FaW TOKYO serves as a vital platform for sourcing top-tier OEM/ODM partners. The Fashion Sourcing Expo connects visitors with over 300 suppliers and manufacturers from across Asia. Join the thousands of people seeking the best in design solutions or production expertise in this comprehensive platform that provides the connections necessary to take brands to the next level.

With over 550 exhibitors from 20 countries/regions, FaW TOKYO Spring offers visitors tailored sourcing opportunities, ensuring that they find the right production partners and industry collaborators.

Visitor registration for FaW TOKYO Spring 2025 is open! We encourage all attendees to print their visitor badges in advance to ensure smooth access throughout the event. Badges are non-transferable and valid for all three days of the show.

For those traveling internationally, interpretation services will be available on-site to enhance experience. Additional details will be provided closer to the event.

Make the most of the trip by exploring Tokyo’s vibrant cultural offerings. From its world-class cuisine to bustling shopping districts, Tokyo has something for every visitor. Accommodation, travel information and visitor registration can be found on the official FaW TOKYO website, here.

FaW TOKYO is still accepting exhibitor applications for FaW TOKYO Spring 2025. Those interested in showcasing their brand and connecting with global buyers should apply before the deadline.

For more information and to apply as an exhibitor, visit the FaW TOKYO exhibitor page.