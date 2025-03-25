Almond Protein Market 2030: The Role of Clean Label Products

Almond Protein Market Growth & Trends

The global almond protein market size is anticipated to reach USD 721.7 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2025 to 2030. The growth is driven by rising consumption of plant based protein due to a rise in risk of heart diseases, cancer, and Trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) which occur due to consumption of animal based protein.

The changing perception of health among consumers and growth in products catering to the health of sportspersons and athletes are further accelerating the market growth. The beverages market, which includes protein shakes and smoothies for muscle recovery and general health held the largest share and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2025. Moreover, in 2016 sports nutrition was the largest and fastest growing protein application segment.

U.S., U.K., Germany, and China, among others are the major consumers of almond protein market. U.S. remains dominant player in both production and consumption of almonds. In 2018, U.S. consumed 315,736 MT of almonds which was the highest followed by India which consumed 82,915 MT of almonds.

The demand is expected to increase in Asian countries owing to the large skincare market which is moving towards the application and integration of natural ingredients in cosmetics. For instance, hydrolyzed sweet almond protein is an almond protein which is used as an ingredient in hair and skin conditioning products. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period due to growing urbanization and inclination of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle.

In 2018, the online segment held the largest market share of more than 60%, which is expected to remain constant over the forecast period. Rising penetration of e-commerce and low cost of online startups are major factors spurring the growth of this segment.

The leading market players are InovoBiologic Inc.; Celtic Sea Minerals; Marigot Ltd.; Maxicrop USA; BioFlora, LLC; Alesco S.r.l.; Humates And Seaweeds Pvt Ltd; HMHS Solutions Limited; and Sar Agrochemicals & Fertilizers Pvt. Ltd amongst others.

Almond Protein Market Report Highlights

Conventional almond protein dominated the market, with the largest revenue share of 66.5% in 2024.

B2B dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. The extensive use of almond protein by food and beverage manufacturers, dietary supplement producers, and other industries drives the bulk of demand.

The B2C segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumer awareness and demand for plant-based and health-enhancing products.

North American almond protein dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 37.5% in 2024, owing to rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of plant-based proteins.

Almond Protein Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global almond protein market on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Almond Protein Type Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Conventional

Organic

Almond Protein End Use Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

B2C

B2B

Almond Protein Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Turkey Russia

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



