Glucose Biosensors Market Expands with Rising Prevalence of Diabetes and Chronic Diseases

The global glucose biosensors market size is expected to reach USD 15.68 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Glucose biosensors are an essential part of glucose monitoring systems that aid in monitoring blood glucose concentration in diabetic patients, which, in turn, helps them to manage and control diabetes and avoid any further complications. The International Diabetes Federation stated that in 2021, 537 million people were diagnosed with diabetes, and the number is anticipated to reach 783 million by 2045.

Emerging innovations in glucose monitoring are expanding the market. Glucose biosensors that use different body fluids such as sweat, blood, saliva, and tear and can be calibrated, are being increasingly researched. For instance, in October 2021, Penn State University researchers invented a novel technique that can assess glucose in sweat rather than blood, thus removing the need for a needle prick.

The market’s prominent competitors are taking different initiatives such as funding and acquisitions of medium and small-sized businesses, in order to expand their product portfolio and enhance their manufacturing capacity. For instance, in August 2020, Senseonics Holdings entered into a strategic partnership with PHC Holdings Corporation and Ascensia Diabetes Care. This allowed Ascensia to be the exclusive global distribution partner for Senseonics’ CGM systems.

Glucose Biosensors Market Report Highlights

By type, the electrochemical biosensor segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 owing to its sensitivity, reproducibility, and ease of maintenance

The hospital end-use segment held the largest revenue share in 2024, owing to the extensive use of glucose biosensors in hospital settings and an increase in the number of patients visiting hospitals with diabetes.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the improved healthcare facilities and reimbursement policies

Key Glucose Biosensors Company Insights

The scenario in the glucose biosensors industry is highly competitive, with mature players such as Abbott, Dexcom, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and emerging players such as PalmSens and Biolinq incorporated. holding significant positions. The major companies are undertaking various organic and inorganic strategies such as new product development, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and regional expansion for serving the unmet needs of their customers.

List of Key Players in the Glucose Biosensors Market

Abbott Laboratories

Dexcom

Ascenia Diabetes Care

Nova Diabetes Care

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sanofi

GlySens Incorporated

Trividia Health

Bayer AG

Lifescan IP Holdings,

PalmSens

Biolinq Incorporated.

SB Solutions

Nutrix AG

