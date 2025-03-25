GRP Pipes Market Expands with Rising Demand in Water and Wastewater Management Applications

The global GRP pipes market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.39 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2030. Glass fiber reinforced plastic (GRP) pipes are lightweight, durable, and offer superior corrosion resistance and strength, which makes them suitable for use in water and wastewater transport applications.

Increasing stringent regulations on wastewater collection and treatment are likely to propel the demand for GRP pipes. These are easy to install as compared to their metal counterparts on account of their flexible nature. GRP pipes include lesser joints and can be laid over longer distances, owing to which they are usually preferred for long-distance water transportation.

Developing countries are witnessing an increase in stringent regulations on residential wastewater collection and treatment, which are expected to open new avenues for the growth of GRP pipes industry. Furthermore, mandates by the governments across developed economies to install water treatment facilities in industrial units are likely to boost the demand for GRP pipes in industrial applications. These are also suitable for the transportation of a variety of chemicals owing to their inert nature.

Furthermore, GRP pipes are suitable for use in desalination and hydropower plant. Increasing investments in the industrial sector to cater to the demand from end users are expected to propel the demand for GRP pipes and, in turn, the market growth over the projected period. Key industry players are engaged in R&D to devise enhanced anti-corrosion pipes with an ability to sustain high temperatures and pressures, which is likely to increase the product scope in O&G application. A diversified portfolio, brand reputation, and enhanced product quality were observed to be the key success factors for leading glass fiber reinforced plastic pipe market players such as Amiblu Group.

GRP Pipes Market Report Highlights

The irrigation segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.7% in 2024. GRP pipes provide numerous benefits in irrigation applications.

The sewage segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. GRP pipes are widely used in sewage treatment facilities on account of their ability to resist corrosion caused by toxic chemicals during the treatment.

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.3% in 2024. India is expected to be the fastest-growing market for GRP pipes in the region.

In 2024, China was the largest consumer of pipes in the Asia Pacific owing to the presence of numerous chemical manufacturing companies in the country.

Key GRP Pipes Company Insights

Major players in the global GRP pipes industry include Amiblu Holding, Future Pipe Industries, Kinflare Group, and others. These companies are expected to invest in strategies such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and long-term contracts with users to gain a competitive advantage and sustain in the competitive market. In addition, increasing efforts by manufacturers toward quality enhancement and new product development are likely to trigger the demand for GRP pipes across various application industries. Furthermore, strategies such as diversified portfolio, brand reputation, and enhanced product quality are considered to be the key success factors in the market.

Amiblu Holding produces a wide range of products, including pressure pipes, non-pressure pipes, fittings, and couplings. Its innovative technologies, such as Hobas and Flowtite, enable the development of durable and lightweight piping solutions suitable for various applications, including water supply, irrigation, and industrial uses. The company operates primarily in the infrastructure and industrial segments, focusing on sustainable and efficient piping solutions.

Future Pipe Industries manufactures GRP pipes, fittings, and accessories that cater to sectors such as oil and gas, water management, and industrial processes. With a focus on high-quality materials and advanced manufacturing techniques, the company addresses the growing demand for lightweight and corrosion-resistant piping solutions. The company operates within the infrastructure and energy segments, emphasizing sustainability and innovation in its product offerings.

List of Key Players of GRP Pipes Market

Amiblu Holding

Future Pipe Industries

Aliaxis

Kinflare Group

Ashirvad Pipes

Sri Lakshmi Fibres

Amiantit Fiberglass Industries Limited

WIG Wietersdorfer Holding GmbH

Graphite India Limited

Hengrun Group Co. Ltd.

