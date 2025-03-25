Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market 2030: Bridging the Gap in Patient Data

Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market Growth & Trends

The global anesthesia information management systems market size is expected to reach USD 774.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors including favorable government initiatives and campaigns, increasing adoption of next-generation AIMS technology, growing demand for improved ORMS, growing usage of healthcare information technology (HCIT) solutions, and funding for OR infrastructure are the major drivers of the global AIMS market.

Players in the market are engaged in the development of new products or strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions in order to survive in the competitive market and meet consumer demand. Additionally, increasing investments by competitors act as an opportunity for market expansion. Investments in this industry are therefore anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period, resulting in technological breakthroughs. For instance, Provation recently purchased PENTAX Medical’s endoscopic informatics and software portfolio. With more than 5,000 health systems, hospitals, surgery centers, and physician groups as clients, the acquisition aids Provation in expanding its customer.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

The necessity for electronic health information has been highlighted by healthcare reform in recent years, which has increased interest in digital solutions. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has ramped up industry growth by demonstrating the advantages of implementing electronic health information to assist advancements in patient care and scheduling. Value-based care systems are becoming more prevalent in a number of nations. This is increasing the demand for high-acuity IT solutions that promote clinical effectiveness and workflow, which in turn supports market expansion.

Technology advancements have transformed patient monitoring and treatment tools as well as the anesthetic record itself. Additionally, the paper anesthesia record is still in use, but an anesthetic information management system has taken its place in certain organizations. This demonstrates the growing need for anesthesia information management system adoption, which is expected to increase throughout the projection period.

Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market Report Highlights

The software-only segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the advancement in technology and rapid implementation of AIMS software. AIMS software allows the reliable and automatic data storage and presentation of patient data during the procedure.

The hospital segment is the largest revenue generating segment in 2023. AIMS provides several benefits for the hospital such as increasing productivity and record keeping in the hospital operating room.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of over 64.8% in 2023 owing to high awareness levels and improved healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, it is projected that the significant R&D spending and strategic initiatives taken by market players in the region will expand the market.

The market is competitive in nature as major players are focusing on product innovation, new product developments, distribution agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and expansion strategies to improve their market penetration

AnesthesiaGo, a First-of-Its-Kind Solution for Automatically Generating Daily Case Assignments for Anesthesia Staff, was acquired by Perfect Serve in April 2022. This acquisition is aimed to assist the company to strengthen its position as the industry pioneer in cutting-edge scheduling technology.

Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global anesthesia information management systems market based on solution, end-use, and region:

Anesthesia Information Management Systems Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Software Only

Software with Hardware and Related Components [IT support, Training Costs (Per Provider)]

Anesthesia Information Management Systems End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Anesthesia Information Management Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy Spain Sweden Switzerland Belgium

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Argentina Chile

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



Curious about the Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.