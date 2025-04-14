Oral Syringes Market 2030: The Shift Towards Eco-Friendly Solutions

Oral Syringes Market Growth & Trends

The global oral syringes market size is estimated to reach USD 1,050.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The factors driving market growth are the growing prevalence of respiratory cases, the increasing prevalence of cancer incidence among the pediatric population, technological advancements, and government initiatives. The rising prevalence of COPD diseases is one of the factors boosting market growth. According to the WHO article published in November 2024, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a major global health challenge, ranking as the fourth leading cause of death worldwide and accounting for approximately 3.5 million deaths in 2021, or 5% of all global fatalities. The burden is particularly severe in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), where nearly 90% of COPD-related deaths in individuals under 70 years occur. Managing COPD often involves long-term medication regimens, including liquid formulations for patients who face difficulty swallowing or require precise dosing. This creates a significant demand for oral syringes, which ensure accurate and controlled administration, especially in regions with high COPD prevalence.

The rising number of surgical procedures in children drives the growth of the oral syringes market. According to a Breaking Media, Inc. article published in February 2024, nearly four million surgical procedures are performed on pediatric patients in the United States each year, highlighting the significant healthcare needs of children. However, despite this large number, much surgical innovation has historically been geared toward adult treatments, leaving a gap in pediatric-specific medical solutions. This growing demand for pediatric-focused healthcare creates an opportunity for specialized medical devices, including oral syringes, to ensure accurate medication dosing in young patients, especially during post-surgical recovery. Oral syringes allow for precise delivery of medications, reducing the risks associated with improper dosing and supporting better outcomes in pediatric care. As the healthcare industry emphasizes improving pediatric care, the demand for oral syringes tailored to children’s needs is expected to rise. This trend underscores the growing importance of developing medical solutions that meet the unique requirements of pediatric patients, ensuring safe and effective treatment in the postoperative and ongoing care settings.

Oral Syringes Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the clear oral syringes segment held the largest share of 62.9% in 2024. The increase in chronic health awareness and the technological advancements in syringes drive the segment’s growth.

Based on usage, the reusable oral syringes segment held the largest share in 2024. The increased prevalence of chronic diseases and technologically advanced products offered by the manufacturer drive the segment’s growth.

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment held the most significant share in 2024, driven by the increasing demand for precise and reliable medication delivery in healthcare settings. Hospitals, particularly those providing pediatric and neonatal care, require high-quality oral syringes for accurate dosage and safe administration of liquid medications

North America dominated the oral syringes market with a revenue share of 40.6% in 2024. The oral syringes industry exhibits consistent growth owing to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and rising pediatric cancer cases.

Oral Syringes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global oral syringes market based on type, usage, end-use, and region:

Oral Syringes Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Clear Oral Syringes

Colorful Oral Syringes

Oral Syringes Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Single Use Oral Syringes

Reusable Oral Syringes

Oral Syringes End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Oral Syringes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Norway Denmark Sweden Netherlands Switzerland Belgium Russia

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Singapore Indonesia

Latin America Brazil Argentina Colombia Chile

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Israel Egypt



