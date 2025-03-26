‘Avatar,’ ‘Justice League,’ ‘One Piece’ Among Voice Acting Talent At FAN EXPO Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OHIO, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — The voice acting section of the FAN EXPO celebrity area continues to grow in popularity. Today, 19 talented performers who are behind fans’ favorite characters in the worlds of animation, anime, and gaming have joined the lineup at FAN EXPO Cleveland, set for March 21-23 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, bringing to life voices from hits like “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “Hazbin Hotel,” “One Piece,” “Final Fantasy,” and dozens of other franchises.

From the world of animation, fans can meet “Avatar” standouts Michaela Jill Murphy, Grey Delisle, and Dante Basco; “Hazbin Hotel” stars Blake Roman and Amir Talai; “Justice League” headliner George Newbern; and “DuckTales” leader David Tennant.

“One Piece” has become a phenomenon in the live-action and anime versions, and with Michelle Rojas and Stephanie Young on board, Cleveland fans will have plenty to celebrate on the voice side. “My Hero Academia” is well represented with Chris Wehkamp and Leah Clark, while other well-known voices like Brittney Karbowski and Mallorie Rodak (“Fairy Tale”), Kyle Hebert (“Dragon Ball”), and Nicholas Roye (“Jujutsu Kaisen”) will also be on hand.

Gaming properties such as “The Last of Us” (Troy Baker); “Final Fantasy” (Newbern, Tyler Hoechlin); “Batman: Arkham” (Delisle); “Far Cry” (Giancarlo Esposito); “Street Fighter” (Hebert); Justice League Heroes” (Michael Rosenbaum); and “Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel!” (Young) are also well represented.

They join a celebrity lineup already bursting with live-action talent, including:

• Tennant, Jenna Coleman, and Catherine Tate (“Doctor Who”)

• Jared Padalecki, Mark Sheppard, Mark Pellegrino, Alexander Calvert, Ruth Connell, DJ Qualls, and Samantha Smith (“Supernatural”)

• Adam Savage (“MythBusters”)

• “Smallville” stars Rosenbaum, Tom Welling, Erica Durance, and Laura Vandervoort

• Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch (“Superman & Lois”)

• Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker, Tom Cavanagh, and Candice Patton (“The Flash”)

• Charlie Cox (“Daredevil”)

• Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)

• Aidan Scott (“One Piece”)

• Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel (“High School Musical”)

• David Giuntoli (“Grimm”)

• Brandon Routh (Superman Returns)

• James Phelps and Oliver Phelps (Harry Potter)

FAN EXPO Cleveland features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, and cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate Packages for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now at www.fanexpocleveland.com. Advance pricing is available until March 6. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.

Cleveland is the sixth event on the 2025 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

