Bond Rees Launches Nationwide Bug Sweeping Service Amid Worldwide Growing Privacy Concerns

London, UK, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Bond Rees, a leading security consultancy, today announced the nationwide launch of its professional bug sweeping services expanding outside of the UK in response to global growing privacy and security risks.

The expansion is taking place as sophisticated surveillance technology becomes increasingly accessible, which has led to a host of privacy breaches for individuals and businesses around the world. Bond Rees has experienced a sharp rise in demand for sweeping for hidden devices in all kinds of settings, from corporate offices and hotel rooms to residences and vehicles.

“Today, in this age of the digital era, unauthorised surveillance is no longer solely about old-style corporate spying,” stated Aaron Bond, founder of Bond Rees. “We are seeing concerning trends where the technology is being utilised to aid theft, fraud, and invasion of personal privacy.”

Bond Rees’ counter-surveillance team consists of police officers, ex-military personnel and cybersecurity experts who utilise state-of-the-art gear to find and eliminate any hidden cameras, recorders, and tracking devices. Their thorough sweep procedure searches for any kind of surveillance danger, ranging from simple listening devices to high-tech digital monitoring tools.

Bond Rees provides services to all kinds of clients, including individuals, high net worth families, businesses, and family offices across the globe. Their service is very essential for individuals who are worried about privacy risks from ex-partners, rivals, or outside dangers.

“Clients come to us because privacy breaches can have some devastating impacts on individuals and businesses alike,” continued Aaron Bond. “The expertise of our team combined with state-of-the-art detection technology, ensures that we can identify and eliminate these threats completely and with utmost discretion.”

The service is being offered nationally from now.

About Bond Rees:

Bond Rees is a premier security consultancy that specialises in counter-surveillance and protecting your privacy. They provide professional bug sweeping services throughout the UK, working to detect and eliminate covert surveillance devices for both domestic and commercial clients.