CTM Hire Ltd: Your Trusted Partner for Van and Truck Rental Services in Essex

Rainham, UK, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — CTM Hire Ltd, a leading vehicle rental company, proudly offers reliable van and truck hire services in Rainham and across Essex. Established in 1999, CTM Hire Ltd is a family-run business known for personalized service and a customer-focused approach.

Whether you need a vehicle for a house move or large-scale business deliveries, CTM Hire Ltd has you covered with a wide range of modern, reliable vans and trucks available for rental.

Modern Fleet of Vans and Trucks for Every Need

CTM Hire Ltd provides flexible short and long-term rental options to meet a variety of needs. Customers can rent vehicles for a day, a week, or even longer, ensuring they get the transportation support they require.

The fleet includes various vans and trucks suitable for different tasks, such as house moves, transporting equipment, or managing business deliveries. The company also offers Euro 6 vehicles that comply with ultra-low emission zone standards, helping customers meet environmental regulations.

Flexible and Cost-Effective Rental Solutions

CTM Hire Ltd is committed to offering cost-effective rental solutions. With special midweek rates, customers can save money by choosing the most budget-friendly option.

Rental prices start from just £48 per day, providing excellent value for money without compromising on vehicle quality or customer service. Businesses in Essex can benefit from contract hire options, which are tailored to meet regular transportation needs.

Reliable, Family-Run Business with a Local Focus

With over 25 years of experience, CTM Hire Ltd has earned a reputation for reliability and professionalism. As a family-run business, they prioritize personalized service, focusing on building strong relationships with customers.

Word-of-mouth recommendations and repeat customers are a testament to their dedication to high-quality service. CTM Hire Ltd remains a trusted choice for van and truck hire in the local area.

Supporting Businesses with Tailored Rental Services

CTM Hire Ltd goes beyond vehicle rentals by providing tailored support to businesses. They offer breakdown cover and prompt vehicle replacement services to ensure minimal disruption to business operations.

The company also provides practical fleet solutions for businesses that require reliable vehicles for regular deliveries, transportation, or other needs.

Open seven days a week, CTM Hire Ltd ensures customers can access their services whenever they need them.

Get in Touch with CTM Hire Ltd

To learn more about van rental Essex and truck rental Essex in Rainham and across the county, contact CTM Hire Ltd today. The friendly and knowledgeable team is ready to assist you with all your vehicle rental needs.

Call CTM Hire Ltd at 01708 522 334 or visit their location in Rainham for personalized support and advice.