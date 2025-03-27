Shreekant Patil Leads Igniting Innovation Empowers Nashik’s Youth to Pursue Entrepreneurship

Nashik, India, 2025-03-27 — /EPR Network/ — The two-day program “Igniting Innovation,” held at Gurudakshina Hall, Gokhale Society, was successfully inaugurated, marking a significant milestone for Nashik’s aspiring entrepreneurs. The event aimed to bridge the gap between students from various academic backgrounds – not only Engineering but other disciplines like Arts, Commerce, Science, Pharmacy, and Architecture – and the startup ecosystem.

On 27th Feb, 2025 the chairperson of event Dr. Deepti Deshpande, Secretary of Gokhale Education Society, and chief guest Mr. Aashish Nahar, President of NIMA, the program saw overwhelming participation. Distinguished guests, including Sanjay Sonawane, Vice President of Maharashtra Chamber, Anisa Talavi, Deputy Commissioner of Skill Development, and Nikhil Tapdia, President of Laghu Udyog Bharti, graced the event.

Over 150 students from 50 colleges across North Maharashtra participated in the Igniting Innovation event, presenting their startup ideas, meeting investors, and gaining insights from industry experts. The event featured a full-day startup exhibition, pitching competitions, and an investor meet, followed by expert sessions on the second day.

On the evening of the 28th, the valedictory function was graced by Hon. Mrs. Ashima Mittal, CEO, ZP Nashik, and Mr. Santosh Mandlecha, Founder and Past President of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, as the Guests of Honour. During the event, Shreekant Patil announced the prize distribution for the best student participants, who had showcased their innovative ideas in the exhibition and pitching sessions. The winners were awarded certificates, and Patil committed to nurturing their ideas and offering possible seed funding to help them grow.

This program’s primary objective was to create an inclusive platform that integrates government support, industry associations, and educational institutions to help students become successful entrepreneurs. The event marked the beginning of a new era for Nashik’s startup ecosystem.

“I believe that through initiatives like ‘Igniting Innovation,’ we are sowing the seeds for a strong startup ecosystem in Nashik. We aim to host this event four times a year to provide continuous support to emerging entrepreneurs with seed funding, mentorship, and technology,” said Shreekant Patil, Mentor at Startup India, facilitator & the driving force behind this big initiative.

The event’s success was a result of the collaborative efforts between the government, educational institutions, and industry partners. With strong leadership, the “Igniting Innovation” program promises to inspire the youth of Nashik to pursue entrepreneurship and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy.