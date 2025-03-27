Non-contact Infrared Thermometer Market 2030: Applications in Industrial Settings

Non-contact Infrared Thermometers Market Growth & Trends

The global non-contact infrared thermometers market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.09 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.42% over the forecast years, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of infectious diseases, technological advancements, and increasing use of non-contact infrared thermometer in various industries are among the major factors driving this market growth. For instance, according to the NCBI, adenovirus infection is estimated to be responsible for 7% of all respiratory infections, which lead to fever. Furthermore, 25% of people infected with adenovirus require hospitalization due to excessive fever. Thus, with the increasing number of infectious diseases, the market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

The growth in the food industry is another factor helping the market impel. For instance, according to the Food & Drink Federation U.K., the food & beverage industry in the U.K. has contributed to around USD 38.14 billion in 2019, which is 2.3% more than the previous year. Similarly, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian food & beverage industry accounts for approximately 3% of the country’s GDP. The food & beverage industry requires non-contact infrared thermometers to calculate the temperature of the manufactured products during their production and storage. As these products are temperature-sensitive, they need to be manufactured and stored at a particular temperature.

U.K. non-contact infrared thermometer market size, by type, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

Furthermore, an increase in the number of contagious diseases around the world and the growth of various industries, such as healthcare, hospitality, and food & beverages, are expected to support the market growth. The outbreak of COVID-19 also boosted the market growth; however, with the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine, and a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases, the growth is expected to slow down. On the other hand, as the lockdown has been lifted by almost all the countries, the hospitality sector is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Therefore, the use of fixed-mount non-contact infrared thermometers in restaurants, lodges, and other hospitality sectors is expected to increase, thereby propelling market growth to a certain extent.

Non-contact Infrared Thermometer Market Report Highlights

  • The handheld type segment dominated the global market in 2021 owing to a rise in the number of patients suffering from fever
  • The medical application segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is expected to grow further at a considerable CAGR over the forecast years
  • This growth can be attributed to the rapid technological advancements and rise in the number of patients suffering from various infectious diseases
  • The healthcare end-use industry segment dominated the market in 2021 and is projected to expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030
  • North America was the dominant regional market in 2021 owing to the presence of robust healthcare infrastructure

Non-contact Infrared Thermometer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global non-contact infrared thermometer market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Non-contact Infrared Thermometer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Handheld
  • Fixed-mount

Non-contact Infrared Thermometer Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Medical
  • Non-medical

Non-contact Infrared Thermometer End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Food & Beverage Industry
  • Healthcare Industry
  • Hospitality Industry
  • Other Industries

Non-contact Infrared Thermometer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • U.K.
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
  • Latin America
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE

