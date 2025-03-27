Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market 2030: Women’s Wellness Rewired

Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market Growth & Trends

The global women’s health rehabilitation products market size is expected to reach USD 7.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with rising female geriatric population.

Growing global population coupled with increasing birth rates is expected to increase consumer base in emerging and underdeveloped economies with large untapped opportunities. In addition, increasing employment of women at a global level results in higher disposable income and this has also resulted in development of chronic conditions due to sedentary lifestyle, stress/fatigue. These factors are further anticipated to push the demand for rehabilitation products over the forecast period.

Use of new technology such as virtual simulation, or wearables, and robotics in rehabilitation devices is gaining popularity worldwide. For instance, the shift from “crutches and mobility helps” to “specific motor function (hand or arm) rehabilitation devices,” propels the market demand over the forecast period. Community-based rehabilitation programs were initiated by the WHO to improve quality of the life of people with disabilities to help them meet their basic needs, which is further expected to assist in growth over the forecast period.

Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market Report Highlights

Urinary incontinence segment held a lucrative revenue share in 2024 and is likely to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

Orthopedic care segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and arthritis among females worldwide

Physical therapy segment is expected to dominate the women’s health rehabilitation products market over the forecast period owing to increasing acceptance among women across the world

North America is expected to dominate the women’s health rehabilitation products during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for rehabilitation and post-treatment care products in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, increasing geriatric population, breast cancer cases, and road accidents in the region are expected to propel market growth.

Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global women’s health rehabilitation products market based on product, therapy, and region:

Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Orthopedic Care

Urinary Incontinence

Breast Cancer Care

Pelvic Pain

Lymphedema

Pregnancy and Postpartum Care

Others

Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Massage Therapy

Chiropractic Therapy

Others

Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) KSA UAE South Africa Kuwait



