Aloha Dental Las Vegas Introduces CBCT Technology in Oral Exam

Las Vegas, NV, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Aloha Dental Las Vegas proudly announces the integration of Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) technology into its suite of diagnostic tools. This cutting-edge imaging technology sets a new standard for precision and clarity, enabling the dental team to deliver highly accurate diagnoses and personalized treatment plans for their patients.

The adoption of CBCT technology underscores Aloha Dental’s commitment to providing advanced dental care. Unlike traditional dental imaging methods, CBCT captures detailed three-dimensional views of oral structures, including teeth, bone, nerves, and soft tissues, offering unparalleled insights into each patient’s unique oral health needs.

“At Aloha Dental, we continually strive to enhance the quality of care we provide,” said Dr. Christopher D. Capener. “The introduction of CBCT technology allows us to take diagnostics and treatment planning to the next level. This means greater accuracy, better outcomes, and an improved overall experience for our patients.”

With CBCT, the team can diagnose and treat complex dental conditions with greater precision. From evaluating bone density for dental implants to planning orthodontic treatments and identifying hidden dental issues, the technology provides a comprehensive view that traditional X-rays cannot match.

“CBCT empowers us to see every detail of a patient’s oral anatomy, enabling us to make informed decisions and deliver the best possible care,” added Dr. Trexton Davis. “This is an exciting advancement for our practice and a significant benefit for our patients.”

Aloha Dental’s investment in CBCT technology reflects its ongoing dedication to adopting innovations that enhance patient comfort and outcomes. Patients visiting the clinic can now enjoy a streamlined diagnostic process, leading to faster, more accurate treatments tailored to their specific needs.

About Aloha Dental Las Vegas

Located in Las Vegas, NV 89147, Aloha Dental is a trusted provider of comprehensive dental care, combining modern technology with a patient-centered approach. Led by our dentist in Las Vegas, NV Dr. Christopher D. Capener, the we offer a wide range of services, including general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry. With the introduction of CBCT technology, Aloha Dental reaffirms its mission to deliver exceptional care and improve the oral health of the Las Vegas community.

To learn more about CBCT technology or to schedule an appointment visit our dental practice in 3955 S Durango Dr Suite #B3, Las Vegas, NV 89147.