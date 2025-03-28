RPost Integrates Email Security Services into ResWare for Title and Escrow Professionals

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a leading provider of email cybersecurity services, has announced its collaboration with Adeptive Software to integrate RPost’s email encryption and compliance tools into ResWare, the popular title insurance management platform. Starting with ResWare version 9.4, users can now seamlessly access RPost’s award-winning RMail email encryption and Registered Email™ e-delivery proof, adding an extra layer of security and compliance to the workflows of title and escrow professionals. This integration ensures compliance with data privacy regulations and TRID requirements, while offering a simple, cost-effective solution for securely sending and tracking important documents.

George T. Holler, Esq. from Holler Law Firm, a user of ResWare, praised the integration, highlighting the ease and elegance of using RMail. He noted that the all-in-one solution streamlined his practice’s processes while providing a secure and compliant way to send encrypted emails. Zafar Khan, CEO of RPost, emphasized that this integration was driven by user demand within the title insurance sector. By embedding RMail’s email encryption and proof of delivery directly into ResWare, the collaboration enhances the platform’s security features, helping users meet compliance requirements and mitigate risks related to consumer data privacy.

