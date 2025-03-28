Ruby Phogat Yadav Leads BJP Delegation to Congratulate Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Strengthening Party Unity and Development Agenda

New Delhi, India, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Senior BJP leader Ruby Phogat Yadav led a delegation of party members to extend congratulations to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, reaffirming the party’s commitment to unity and progress.

Accompanied by hundreds of BJP workers, Yadav visited the Chief Minister’s residence, where she emphasized the importance of teamwork and collective vision in advancing the party’s development goals. Known for her unwavering dedication, Phogat Yadav has been a key figure in fostering party solidarity. Her visit symbolized not just a congratulatory gesture but also a strong message of support and collaboration within the party ranks.

During the interaction, Yadav engaged with BJP activists and discussed strategies to expand the party’s outreach. The discussions also focused on critical issues such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic growth, underlining the need for a coordinated effort to drive Delhi’s development forward.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and reiterated the importance of working together to achieve shared goals. The enthusiastic gathering of party workers at her residence reflected a renewed sense of commitment toward strengthening BJP’s presence in the region.

“We are dedicated to contributing positively to Delhi’s development. With Rekha Gupta Ji’s leadership, we hope to see the city reach new heights,” said Ruby Phogat Yadav.

The visit reinforced BJP’s focus on unity, development, and grassroots engagement, setting the tone for future initiatives aimed at strengthening the party’s base and delivering on its promises to the people of Delhi.

