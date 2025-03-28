JMG Public Relations Adds Thermal Concepts to Its Client Portfolio to Drive the Future of Sustainable HVAC Solutions

New York, New York, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — JMG Public Relations (“JMGPR”), an award-winning firm that champions world-changing innovators reshaping industries for a brighter future, offering elite services and a pioneering approach, today announced the addition of Thermal Concepts, a leading provider of comprehensive HVAC and controls solutions in the Southeastern United States, to the agency’s growing roster of industry trailblazers.

With over 40 years of experience in HVAC installation, maintenance, system retrofitting, and building automation, Thermal Concepts is known for providing cutting-edge and cost-effective solutions to diverse clientele across sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, hospitality, government, healthcare, education, and retail. The company’s commitment to sustainability and operational excellence synchronizes well with JMG PR’s expertise in driving strategic communications to enhance industry leadership and brand presence in key markets.

Thermal Concepts has chosen JMG PR to amplify their message, enhance their digital presence, and develop significant content strategies that will fuel the company’s expansion into new markets, specifically Florida and Georgia. JMG PR will focus on driving brand growth, improving visibility through tailored social media strategies, engaging in internal communications, and positioning Thermal Concepts as a leading authority in HVAC and control solutions.

Partnering with Thermal Concepts falls in tandem with JMG PR’s annual theme for 2025, Legacy Forward, which embraces lessons of the past to build a stronger future. The partnership reflects JMG PR’s dedication to empowering clients to maximize their potential by utilizing creative and strategic public relations solutions. By joining forces with JMG PR, Thermal Concepts will solidify its position as a leading force in HVAC solutions across a widespread client base.

“I’m looking forward to embarking on this new partnership and working alongside JMG Public Relations, as we continue to innovate and expand our reach in the Southeastern United States,” said Jay Halloran, CEO of Thermal Concepts. “Their expertise in content strategy and brand positioning aligns well with our vision of providing innovative, efficient and sustainable HVAC solutions to our clients. I’m eager to see the impact our collaboration will have on elevating our brand and driving growth among key audiences.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Thermal Concepts into our portfolio of forward-thinking clients,” said Jenna Guarneri, Founder and CEO of JMG Public Relations. “Their innovative approach and dedication to providing top-tier solutions makes them a valuable addition to our powerhouse clientele. I’m excited to work together to elevate their content, expand their reach and support them in growing into a stronger leader in the HVAC industry.”

To learn more about JMG PR, visit www.jmgpublicrelations.com and follow us on Instagram for more updates.

About JMG Public Relations

JMG Public Relations is an award-winning firm that champions world-changing innovators reshaping industries for a brighter future, offering elite services and a pioneering approach. JMG gets their clients the visibility they need to make a lasting impact. You can connect with Jenna Guarneri, CEO/Founder of JMG PR, and author of #1 Best Seller, You Need PR, on Instagram at @jenguarneri and on LinkedIn at @jennaguarneri. With over a decade of experience in the fast-paced world of public relations, Jenna has earned her reputation as a trusted advisor for brands looking to make a lasting impact. Her expertise and innovative approach have garnered national attention, including being featured four times on Good Morning America. You Need PR is an approachable guide for early-stage startup companies and individuals looking for a robust PR strategy, but do not yet have the budget or the capacity to hire the full PR firm on retainer. You Need PR assists companies in establishing a brand, building their narrative, launching strategies, and delivering results. For further information, visit www.jmgpublicrelations.com, http://www.youneedpr.co, on Instagram at @jmg_pr and on LinkedIn at @jmgpublicrelations.

About Thermal Concepts

Thermal Concepts, LLC is a leading provider of comprehensive HVAC and control solutions in the Southeastern United States. We specialize in HVAC installation, maintenance, system retrofit, and building automation and controls and deliver innovative mechanical and control solutions to commercial clients. With over 40 years of expertise, we leverage cutting-edge technology, efficient practices, and a deep understanding of industry trends to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance sustainability. That’s why Thermal Concepts serves as a single-source provider for all HVAC and control needs for clients across diverse sectors, driving excellence and growth throughout the Southeastern United States. To learn more about Thermal Concepts, visit https://thermalconcepts.com/.

