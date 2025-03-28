Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Frama Communications has unveiled a new technology guide focusing on the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance for email privacy. The report, developed in collaboration with the Association of Professional Compliance Consultants (APCC), highlights practical and affordable technology solutions to bridge compliance gaps, making it accessible for businesses of all sizes. Among various technologies evaluated, RMail by RPost emerged as the top choice, scoring significantly higher than its competitors due to its ease of use, scalability, and powerful security features.

RMail’s simple integration process and audit-ready proof of GDPR compliance make it an ideal solution for businesses handling sensitive data. In addition to providing email encryption, RMail offers secure e-signatures, legal timestamped content, and certified file-sharing capabilities. This makes it a comprehensive tool for businesses looking to protect data privacy while maintaining operational efficiency. With over a decade of customer deployments, RMail is seen as an essential part of any organization’s GDPR compliance strategy. for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rmail-wins-top-rating-for-email-privacy-gdpr-compliance