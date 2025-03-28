Future Electronics Highlights TAIYO YUDEN LCCN Series MCOIL™ Metal Power Inductors for Automotive Applications

Montreal, Canada, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to showcase TAIYO YUDEN’s LCCN series MCOIL™ metal power inductors, designed to deliver high performance and reliability in demanding automotive applications.

TAIYO YUDEN’s LCCN series metal power inductors offer exceptional footprint flexibility, making them an ideal choice for space-constrained automotive designs. These advanced inductors utilize original metal magnetic materials to achieve superior direct current superimposition characteristics and low magnetic flux. As a result, they outperform traditional ferrite-based inductors in terms of temperature dependence and DC bias characteristics.

The multilayer structure process further enhances the flexibility of case size and profile, providing engineers with a convenient solution for diverse automotive applications. The LCCN series supports operating temperatures of up to +150°C and meets the rigorous AEC-Q200 automotive qualification standard, ensuring long-term durability and reliability.

Future Electronics customers can also sign up for instant access to the company’s latest White Paper on automotive camera module solutions, providing valuable insights into emerging trends and best practices in the industry.

For more information about TAIYO YUDEN’s LCCN series MCOIL™ metal power inductors or to access the latest White Paper, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/taiyo-yuden-mcoil-metal-power-inductors.

