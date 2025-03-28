Lymphedema & Wound Care Consultants Becomes Preferred Employer Partner For Remington College

Dallas, TX, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — Remington College, a nonprofit college headquartered in Dallas, TX, is proud to announce an official partnership with Lymphedema & Wound Care Consultants as a preferred employer partner.1

Lymphedema & Wound Care Consultants specializes in lymphedema management and the treatment of wounds associated with lymphedema. Founded in 1989 as the first lymphedema center in the Houston area, it has since expanded to include a robust satellite program with multiple treatment centers, and is proud to be the leader in the Lymphedema management industry. Services include evaluation, treatment, education, and access to essential medical supplies, ensuring patients receive the highest level of care.

Remington College offers Medical Assisting programs at 10 campuses in five states. Additionally, Remington College offers Medical Assisting with X-Ray Tech (Limited Scope) at its Dallas, Fort Worth, North Houston and Mobile, Alabama campuses, so there are graduates ready to enter the field and provide professional service to patients in need of the services provided by Lymphedema & Wound Care Consultants.

“Partnering with Remington College as a preferred employer allows us to connect with skilled graduates who share our passion for providing quality care and improving the lives of those with lymphedema. We look forward to fostering new talent and strengthening our impact in the community.”- Stacy Martin, HR Manager.

The Medical Assisting diploma and degree programs provide hands-on training in patient preparation, filing medical records, anatomy & physiology, and more, alongside doctors and nurses. Tuition for the Medical Assisting program includes the cost of students’ first attempt at the Certified Clinical Medical Assisting (CCMA) exam as well as the cost for the Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) certification.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 9 months and the degree program can be completed in as few as 24 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a Diploma or Associate’s Degree in Medical Assisting.

The Medical Assisting with X-Ray Tech (Limited Scope) diploma and degree programs provides training in administrative and clinical procedures, including limited radiography. The objective of this Program is to prepare graduates for entry-level positions such as medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, or clinical medical. The Program may lead to entry-level positions as Non-Certified Radiologic Technicians.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 12 months and the degree program can be completed in as few as 24 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a Diploma or Associate’s Degree in Medical Assisting with X-Ray Tech (Limited Scope).

“This partnership with Lymphedema & Wound Care Consultants allows us to connect our graduates with a leader in the lymphedema management industry, to help ensure they have access to job opportunities that make a difference.” – Brandon Shedron, President of Remington College.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 11 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu.

About Lymphedema & Wound Care Consultants

Founded in 1989 as the first lymphedema center in the Houston area, Lymphedema & Wound Care Consultants has grown into a leading provider of comprehensive lymphedema management. Since then, we have developed a strong satellite program with numerous treatment centers, specializing in Lymphedema and wounds associated with lymphedema. We offer a full range of services, including compression therapy, durable medical equipment, and essential medical supplies. As a recognized leader in the lymphedema management industry, we remain committed to advancing treatment options and improving the quality of life for those affected by lymphedema.

1 A preferred employer partnership is an employer who has an interest in hiring from Remington College. It does not guarantee employment.

2 Program completion times may vary based on individual performance/circumstances. Individual results may vary.

Media Contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

will@wellonscommunications.com