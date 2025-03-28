Savox Communications Initiates Cooperation Deal with a Northern European Customer for Advanced Audio and Intercom Command System

Posted on 2025-03-28 by in Defense, Technology, Telecommunications // 0 Comments

ESPOO, Finland, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Savox Communications, a global leader in mission-critical communications and hearing protection solutions, proudly announces the commencement of cooperation with northern European customer.

Under this multi-million-level cooperation deal, Savox will provide mounted audio systems to a Northern European customer. This agreement also sets the foundation for future collaboration and potential expansions in the region.

The scope of the cooperation includes the delivery of the Savox IMP Intercom system for integration into existing military vehicle ﬂeets. The Savox IMP system is an advanced, digital intercom solution designed for use on both land and sea platforms. Engineered for the most demanding environments, the system is highly scalable, allowing seamless expansion from small conﬁgurations to large, complex installations, ensuring effective communication across all vehicle categories.

A key highlight of this cooperation is the rapid development and deployment of new features based on the end-user’s requirements. This demonstrates Savox’s core values of trust, innovation, teamwork, and perseverance. By working closely with the end-user, Savox has been able to tailor its solutions to meet real operational challenges efficiently and effectively.

The Savox IMP System streamlines both internal and external communications, facilitating seamless interactions among vehicle crew members and command structures. Its ability to enable multiple talk groups and secure access levels ensures optimal situational awareness and control at all times.

“We are honored by the trust placed in Savox,” said Janne Pöllänen, SVP Head of Global Sales and Business Development at Savox Communications. ”

“This order is a proof of the close cooperation established from the very beginning and reﬂects our commitment to delivering innovative, mission-critical solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern defense and security forces. At Savox, we prioritize understanding our customers’ needs and continuously learning from them, fostering a foundation of mutual trust and reliable cooperation. We look forward to further strengthening this partnership in the future.”

For further information about Savox and its range of advanced communication solutions, please visit www.savox.com.

 

For more information, please contact:

Janne Pöllänen

SVP Head of Global Sales and Business Development

+358 50 9117730

janne.pollanen@savox.com Savox Communications

 

Emma Kaartinen

Marketing Coordinator

+358 40 747 0050

emma.kaartinen@savox.com Savox Communications

 

About Savox:

Savox Communications designs and manufactures advanced, rugged, and robust hearing protection and communication solutions for the most demanding conditions. Headquartered in Finland, our worldwide network, distributors and agents deliver mission-critical systems for defence, ﬁre and rescue, law enforcement, and industrial sectors across global markets. Over 40 years of experience in the industry and our agile and highly advanced R&D and engineering capability have earned Savox a reputation for superior quality. Our 300 co-workers around the world pride themselves on ensuring the safety and enhancing the operational capability of teams and individuals in challenging conditions where seamless access to voice and information is vital.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution