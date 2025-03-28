Savox Communications Initiates Cooperation Deal with a Northern European Customer for Advanced Audio and Intercom Command System

ESPOO, Finland, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Savox Communications, a global leader in mission-critical communications and hearing protection solutions, proudly announces the commencement of cooperation with northern European customer.

Under this multi-million-level cooperation deal, Savox will provide mounted audio systems to a Northern European customer. This agreement also sets the foundation for future collaboration and potential expansions in the region.

The scope of the cooperation includes the delivery of the Savox IMP Intercom system for integration into existing military vehicle ﬂeets. The Savox IMP system is an advanced, digital intercom solution designed for use on both land and sea platforms. Engineered for the most demanding environments, the system is highly scalable, allowing seamless expansion from small conﬁgurations to large, complex installations, ensuring effective communication across all vehicle categories.

A key highlight of this cooperation is the rapid development and deployment of new features based on the end-user’s requirements. This demonstrates Savox’s core values of trust, innovation, teamwork, and perseverance. By working closely with the end-user, Savox has been able to tailor its solutions to meet real operational challenges efficiently and effectively.

The Savox IMP System streamlines both internal and external communications, facilitating seamless interactions among vehicle crew members and command structures. Its ability to enable multiple talk groups and secure access levels ensures optimal situational awareness and control at all times.

“We are honored by the trust placed in Savox,” said Janne Pöllänen, SVP Head of Global Sales and Business Development at Savox Communications. ”

“This order is a proof of the close cooperation established from the very beginning and reﬂects our commitment to delivering innovative, mission-critical solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern defense and security forces. At Savox, we prioritize understanding our customers’ needs and continuously learning from them, fostering a foundation of mutual trust and reliable cooperation. We look forward to further strengthening this partnership in the future.”

For further information about Savox and its range of advanced communication solutions, please visit www.savox.com.