RPost, Frama, and Abacus Revolutionize Payroll Management with Secure, Encrypted Email Solutions

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a leader in email cybersecurity, has teamed up with Frama Communications AG and Abacus Research to enhance payroll management for Swiss companies. The collaboration introduces a seamless solution that allows companies to send payroll notices as encrypted RMail Registered Email messages, ensuring enhanced security. Employees access these payroll notices with personal passwords, and the entire password management process is handled externally, relieving the sender of any responsibility. This system not only saves money on distribution costs but also strengthens data protection by keeping payroll information encrypted in the employee’s inbox.

Frama, overseeing the market introduction of this innovation, reports that RMail’s simple user interface and certified e-delivery proof have garnered praise from users. By embedding RMail into Abacus’ ERP system, businesses can easily meet GDPR and DSG requirements without requiring additional platforms or software downloads. RMail’s success, first trialed in 2017, has resulted in a wider adoption within Abacus’ client base, marking a significant step in digitalizing payroll processes. According to Zafar Khan, CEO of RPost, RMail enhances both security and efficiency, opening up new opportunities for digital transformation.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rmail-now-built-leading-swiss-erp-system-abacus