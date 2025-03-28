MÄNNERWERTE® – A Magazine Tells It Like It Is: “Man to Man – The Truth About Men in Midlife Crisis” – A Unique Book in the German-Speaking World

Berlin, Germany, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Men in midlife crisis? It’s a topic rarely discussed – at least not openly and honestly. That’s exactly where Alexander von Gruenau steps in. With his book “Man to Man – The Truth About Men in Midlife Crisis”, he puts the spotlight on this taboo subject. It’s the first and only book in the German-speaking world that candidly describes male menopause and midlife crises from a first-hand perspective – brutally honest, straight from real life, and without sugarcoated wellness tips.

A Book from Real Life – for Real Men

Alexander von Gruenau, father of four sons and raised in former East Germany, knows life’s ups and downs better than most. His biography reads like a rollercoaster ride: childhood behind the Iron Curtain, career success, family life – and then came the midlife crisis with full force. Physically, mentally, and emotionally, everything fell apart. Writing the book started as a personal form of therapy, but soon became a mission: giving men a voice in a phase of life where they often remain silent.

In “Man to Man”, Alexander openly talks about insomnia, outbursts of anger, libido problems, and existential crises – the insecurities that hit men hard in middle age. He reveals the typical attempts to fight aging with motorcycles, affairs, or expensive purchases – only to realize they are running away from themselves. His message is clear: This crisis isn’t weakness – it’s an opportunity. An opportunity to rediscover who you really are.

MÄNNERWERTE® – The Magazine Beyond the Crisis

Complementing the book, Alexander von Gruenau launched his own online magazine: MÄNNERWERTE®. On www.maenner-in-der-midlife-crisis.de, you’ll find everything that truly matters to men:

Men’s health and hormones

Relationship crises and sexuality

Mental strength and purpose

Fitness, nutrition, and real men’s topics

MÄNNERWERTE® is not your typical men’s magazine filled with six-pack tips and luxury lifestyles. Here, it’s all about straight talk instead of clichés. Authentic, direct, and unfiltered – Alexander von Gruenau shows what it really means to face your second half of life, with all the bruises and wisdom that come with it.

Why “Man to Man” is Unique

While women’s magazines openly discuss menopause, men’s midlife crises remain in the shadows. The problem: Most men don’t even realize they are experiencing a hormonal transition. Mood swings, sleep problems, weight gain, or lack of desire are often ignored – yet midlife crisis is the real culprit. That’s why “Man to Man” is so important: it’s not just a book, it’s an invitation to have honest conversations.

Alexander von Gruenau wants to encourage men to take their health, relationships, and inner struggles seriously. No medical jargon, no psychobabble – just the honest story of a man who hit rock bottom and now sees life more clearly than ever before.

