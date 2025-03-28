The Law Office of John Dalton Advocates for Victims of Workplace Harassment and Discrimination in California

San Diego, California, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — The Law Office of John Dalton, an employment law firm serving individuals across California, is committed to protecting employees’ rights and ensuring justice in cases of workplace discrimination. With years of experience as both an employment attorney and a former CIA officer, John Dalton has built a law firm uniquely positioned to handle a wide range of employment-related legal issues.

The firm focuses exclusively on employment law, working tirelessly to give a voice to those who have been silenced by discrimination, harassment, and other forms of workplace abuse. Whether an employee is dealing with sexual harassment, discrimination based on race, gender, age, disability, or other factors, The Law Office of John Dalton is ready to offer guidance and legal support.

When you’re looking for a California employment lawyer, a track record of success matters. John Dalton’s record at trial speaks for itself. One case represented the largest sexual harassment award in the nation with a verdict of over $30,000,000 and over $8,000,000 awarded in attorney fees (Gober v. Ralphs Grocery Company).Other cases include Marcisz v. Ulstrastar Cinemas, with a verdict of $6,850,000 and over $2,000,000 in attorney fees awarded, and Moran v. Shah Management, Inc. with a $1,250,000 verdict and over $1,000,000 awarded in attorney fees. Several of John’s cases have even been featured in the national news, including Primetime Live with Chris Wallace and NOW on PBS (Is Your Daughter Safe at Work?).

John Dalton recently won two arbitration cases, which were very hard fought. In the case of Barnes v. AHMC San Gabriel Valley Medical Center, a same-gender sexual harassment case, after nine days of arbitration, over $775,000 was awarded to John’s client. In the case of Justine Vargas v. Southern California Edison Company, Rudolpho Rodriguez, et al, a supervisor/subordinate sexual harassment case, after 13 days of arbitration, a verdict of over $1,500,000 was awarded.

“Too often, those in positions of power abuse their roles, leaving employees feeling helpless,” said Mr. Dalton. “We want to be there for those individuals, to listen to their stories and fight for the justice they deserve. Our focus is, and will always be, on the individual — never on corporations or businesses.”

The legal team at The Law Office of John Dalton understands the emotional and financial stress that comes with employment disputes. That’s why the firm offers free case evaluations, providing individuals an opportunity to share their stories and receive a thorough review of their case without any upfront cost.

Harassment and discrimination in the workplace continues to be a pressing issue in California, and employees have the legal right to stand up against unfair treatment. The Law Office of John Dalton is dedicated to empowering employees and advocating for their rights. By focusing on employment law, the firm ensures that each client receives personalized attention and a strong legal strategy tailored to their unique circumstances.

If you, or someone you know, is experiencing discrimination or another employment-related issue, including sexual harassment, The Law Office of John Dalton is here to help. To schedule a free consultation and learn more about your legal options, contact the firm today at (858) 720-8422.