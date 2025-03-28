Shreekant Patil Empanelled as Senior Consultant at NPC India

Delhi, India, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil is  recognized mentor for Startup India and consultant for several other key initiatives launched by both the Government of India and state governments, is proud to announce the commencement of their new role as Senior Consultant at the NPC India under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

In this prestigious position, Shreekant will provide advisory services and contribute invaluable experience towards the growth and strengthening of India’s dynamic startup ecosystem. The role offers an important opportunity to support the Government of India’s broader vision for an entrepreneurial and innovative India under the Productivity for Viksit Bharat Abhiyan.

Throughout their career, Shreekant Patil has been deeply committed to fostering India’s entrepreneurial spirit and creating opportunities for growth, innovation, and economic development. This new position will further enhance Shreekant’s ability to drive impactful policy-making and strategic initiatives aimed at empowering startups and entrepreneurs across the country.

Speaking about this milestone, Shreekant Patil shared, “I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute my knowledge and expertise in this vital role. I look forward to working alongside the Ministry and other key stakeholders to support India’s journey toward becoming a Viksit Bharat. I remain deeply grateful for the blessings and encouragement that have fueled my passion and commitment to our nation’s growth.

Shreekant’s empanelment as Senior Consultant marks a significant step in supporting the Government’s vision to enhance India’s productivity and create a thriving ecosystem for innovation, startups, and entrepreneurship.

