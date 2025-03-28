MICRODIA Launches Revolutionary SNAPPower Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Power Banks: The Future of Portable Charging is Here

San Jose, California, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — MICRODIA, a pioneering leader in innovative technology solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest line of portable charging devices: the SNAPPower SLENDER, RING, LIBERTY, and FLIP PRO Qi2 35W Magnetic Wireless Power Banks. These cutting-edge power banks are designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s mobile users, offering unparalleled convenience, speed, and efficiency in charging.

In an era where our reliance on mobile devices continues to grow, the demand for efficient and reliable charging solutions has never been more critical. The SNAPPower Qi2 power banks are at the forefront of this revolution, equipped with the latest advancements in wireless charging technology. Each model is Qi2 Standard Certified by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices, including both iOS and Android smartphones. Users can enjoy full 15W wireless charging capabilities, making these power banks an ideal choice for anyone seeking a seamless charging experience.

The Growing Qi2 Wireless Charging Market

The launch of the SNAPPower Qi2 power banks comes at a time when the demand for wireless charging solutions is surging. According to the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), the adoption of Qi2 technology has been exponential, with over 1.5 billion devices benefiting from its advantages of greater convenience, faster charging, and higher efficiency. The Qi2 standard represents a significant advancement in wireless charging technology, offering improved efficiency and faster charging speeds compared to previous generations.

The rapid growth of the wireless charging market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of smartphones and other portable devices, the demand for convenience, and the desire for faster charging solutions. As consumers become more reliant on their devices for communication, entertainment, and productivity, the need for efficient charging solutions becomes paramount. Consumers are increasingly seeking charging solutions that are easy to use and transport. The slim and lightweight designs of the SNAPPower power banks cater to this demand, allowing users to carry their chargers without added bulk.

SNAPPower SLENDER Qi2 35W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

The SNAPPower SLENDER is a testament to the perfect blend of portability and performance. With a remarkable thickness of only 8mm, this power bank is designed for users who are always on the move. It is available in two capacities, 5000mAh and 10000mAh, allowing users to choose the model that best fits their power needs.

Key Features:

Thickness : 8mm, ultra-slim design for easy portability.

: 8mm, ultra-slim design for easy portability. Capacity Options : Available in 5000mAh and 10000mAh.

: Available in 5000mAh and 10000mAh. Output : Total output of 35W (15W for MagSafe charging and 20W via USB-C Power Delivery).

: Total output of 35W (15W for MagSafe charging and 20W via USB-C Power Delivery). Color Options : Space Grey, Silver, and Matte Black.

: Space Grey, Silver, and Matte Black. Build Quality: Constructed from high-quality Aluminium Alloy for durability and heat dissipation.

Equipped with SmartAI technology, the SLENDER optimizes the charging process, delivering ultra-fast charging speeds that are three times faster than conventional solutions. This feature is particularly beneficial for users who are pressed for time and need a quick top-up before heading out. The SLENDER is compatible with a wide range of devices, providing 15W wireless charging for both iOS and Android smartphones, making it a versatile choice for any user.

SNAPPower RING Qi2 35W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

The SNAPPower RING takes the concept of functionality to new heights with its innovative built-in 360-degree rotatable and foldable kickstand. This feature allows users to prop up their devices while charging, making it ideal for video calls, streaming, or even following recipes in the kitchen.

Key Features:

Kickstand : 360-degree rotatable and foldable for hands-free use.

: 360-degree rotatable and foldable for hands-free use. Capacity Options : Available in 5000mAh and 10000mAh.

: Available in 5000mAh and 10000mAh. Output : Total output of 35W (15W for MagSafe charging and 20W via USB-C Power Delivery).

: Total output of 35W (15W for MagSafe charging and 20W via USB-C Power Delivery). Color Options: Available in multiple colors to suit personal style.

The RING model is designed to cater to users who rely on multiple gadgets throughout the day. Its combination of sleek design, innovative kickstand, and powerful charging capabilities makes it an essential accessory for anyone who values versatility in their charging solutions.

SNAPPower LIBERTY Qi2 35W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

For users who require maximum versatility, the SNAPPower LIBERTY is the ideal choice. This power bank features a built-in USB-C cable and the ability to charge three devices simultaneously, making it perfect for families or individuals with multiple devices.

Key Features:

Built-in USB-C Cable : Conveniently integrated for easy charging.

: Conveniently integrated for easy charging. Multi-Device Charging : Capable of charging up to three devices at once.

: Capable of charging up to three devices at once. Capacity Options : Available in 5000mAh and 10000mAh.

: Available in 5000mAh and 10000mAh. Output : Total output of 35W (15W for MagSafe charging and 20W via USB-C Power Delivery).

: Total output of 35W (15W for MagSafe charging and 20W via USB-C Power Delivery). Color Options: Available in various colors to match user preferences.

The LIBERTY model is designed to accommodate the modern user’s lifestyle, where multiple devices are commonplace. With its total output of 35W, it ensures that all devices can be charged quickly and efficiently. The integrated USB-C cable adds an extra layer of convenience, eliminating the need to carry additional cables.

SNAPPower FLIP PRO Qi2 35W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

The SNAPPower FLIP PRO is the ultimate multifunctional charging device. This power bank features a foldable wireless charging pad that doubles as a stand, making it perfect for users who enjoy watching videos or participating in video calls while their device charges.

Key Features:

Foldable Wireless Charging Pad : Functions as a stand for hands-free use.

: Functions as a stand for hands-free use. Capacity Options : Available in a 5000mAh capacity.

: Available in a 5000mAh capacity. Output : Total output of 35W (15W for MagSafe charging and 20W via USB-C Power Delivery).

: Total output of 35W (15W for MagSafe charging and 20W via USB-C Power Delivery). Color Options: Available in a variety of colors.

With its unique design, the FLIP PRO enhances usability, making it an excellent choice for anyone who enjoys consuming media or participating in video calls on their devices.

MICRODIA Pioneering Qi2 Technology for Modern Consumers

The introduction of the SNAPPower Qi2 power banks represents a significant advancement in portable charging technology. These products not only enhance the user experience but also contribute to the broader adoption of Qi2 technology across various devices and applications. William Cohn, from Worldwide Operations at MICRODIA, stated, “We are excited to introduce our new SNAPPower power banks, which represent a significant advancement in portable charging technology. These products not only enhance the user experience but also contribute to the broader adoption of Qi2 technology across various devices and applications.”

The SNAPPower SLENDER, RING, LIBERTY, and FLIP PRO Qi2 35W Magnetic Wireless Power Banks are available for purchase through major retailers and online platforms. For distribution inquiries or to become an Amazon Reseller email sales@microdia.com or more information about MICRODIA’s SNAPPower Qi2 power banks and to explore the full range of features, please visit www.microdia.com.

About MICRODIA

Founded in 1991 by former Texas Instruments and IBM engineers, MICRODIA has grown into a global leader in mobile electronic solutions. With six manufacturing facilities across Asia, the company produces over 28 million products annually, distributed through more than 550 distributors to 250,000 retailers in over 135 countries worldwide.

