RPost Expands Email Security & Productivity Services Across South Africa in Partnership with Global Micro

Posted on 2025-03-28 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — RPost, a leader in email cybersecurity, has announced an expansion of its services across South Africa in partnership with Global Micro, a top Microsoft-hosted email provider in the region. The collaboration aims to enhance email security, compliance, and productivity with RMail, an all-in-one email extension for Microsoft Outlook. This solution includes features such as email tracking, secure large file transfers, electronic signatures, and Anti-Whaling email imposter protection, which is crucial for businesses given the growing threat of cyberattacks. Global Micro’s Managing Director, JJ Milner, highlighted the immediate demand from their customers for RMail, noting that tens of thousands of users will be onboarded in the coming months.

RMail offers users a simple, elegant interface to improve email privacy and cybersecurity while also providing essential tools for business productivity. Powered by patented Registered Email™ technology, RMail ensures certified e-delivery proof, encrypted emails, and comprehensive compliance records. Alongside RMail, users are also automatically enrolled in RSign, an intuitive web-based e-signature service. Zafar Khan, CEO of RPost, emphasized the ease of use for both senders and recipients, noting that RMail’s tools make Microsoft email even better, helping users complete tasks faster and more securely.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rpost-and-global-micro-make-email-security-ubiquitous-in-south-africa

