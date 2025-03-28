Announcement: Aroma Xport Now Exporting Premium Black Pepper Worldwide

Ahmedabad, India, 2025-28-10 — /EPR Network/ — We are excited to announce that Aroma Xport, a leading name in the spice industry, has officially started exporting premium-quality black pepper to international markets. As a No. 1 trusted manufacturer and exporter since 1901, we are committed to delivering the finest black pepper varieties, ensuring unmatched flavor, aroma, and quality for businesses worldwide.

Wide Range of Black Pepper Varieties

We supply some of the world’s most sought-after black pepper varieties, carefully sourced from premium spice-growing regions:

  • Tellicherry (India) – Large, bold, and aromatic with intense heat
  • Lampong (Indonesia) – Small, smoky, and highly flavorful
  • Malabar (India) – Classic Indian pepper with rich pungency
  • Sarawak (Malaysia) – Mild, fruity, and high in essential oils
  • Talamanca (Ecuador) – Exotic, earthy, and organic-certified
  • Phu Quoc (Vietnam) – Strong, spicy, and naturally sun-dried
  • Brazil Variety – Smooth, uniform, and widely used in global cuisine

Available Black Pepper Grades

To cater to different industries, we offer multiple grades of black pepper, ensuring quality consistency:

  • BOLD Quality – 580 G/L (Superior density, premium export grade)
  • ASTA Quality – 570 G/L (Meets international ASTA standards)
  • BB1 Quality – 550 G/L (High-quality bulk export option)
  • BB2 Quality – 500 G/L (Ideal for food processing industries)
  • FAQ Quality – 500 G/L (Standard grade for various applications)
  • Pinhead Sizes – 1mm, 1.5mm, 2mm, 2.5mm (Perfect for spice blends)
  • Light Berries & Light Berries With Husk (Special-grade selections)

Why Choose Aroma Xport for Black Pepper?

  • Direct from Source – We source our black pepper from the finest farms across India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Ecuador, and Brazil.
  • Stringent Quality Control – Our products undergo strict quality checks to ensure purity, aroma, and freshness.
  • Custom Packaging & Private Labeling – We offer flexible packaging solutions as per client requirements.
  • Bulk Supply & Competitive Pricing – We cater to wholesalers, retailers, and food processing industries with cost-effective solutions.
  • Worldwide Shipping & Compliance – Our black pepper meets global export standards, ensuring hassle-free trade.

Our Core & Special Products

  1. Cardamom (view product)
  2. Black Pepper (view product)
  3. Clove (view product)
  4. Cinnamon (view product)
  5. Nutmeg (view product)
  6. Saffron (view product)

Now Accepting Bulk Orders

Are you looking for premium black pepper in bulk? Contact us today to discuss your requirements.

Email us at: info@aromaxport.com
Visit our website: www.aromaxport.com
Our Catalog: View Catalog

We ship worldwide

Let’s bring the bold flavors of Aroma Xport Black Pepper to every kitchen across the globe.

