Anna Woodman Interior completes work on Stage Kitchen & Bar in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — The second location of the award-winning Stage Kitchen & Bar from acclaimed chef Pushkar Marathe and restauranter Andy Dugard is now open in Boca Raton. The restaurant was designed by the team’s longtime collaborator, Anna Woodman Interior Design, South Florida’s premiere commercial interior design firm.

Located on Boca’s highly sought-after Restaurant Row, the design for the second iteration of Stage (pronounced “staahj”) Kitchen & Bar was inspired by the award-winning, original location in Palm Beach Gardens, also spearheaded by Woodman, and the global flavors guests will find on the menu.

Stage Kitchen & Bar is known for its modern small plates and cuisine inspired by Chef Marathe’s Indian roots and extensive international travels. Woodman’s design draws on those experiences to deliver an approachable, eclectic vibe that immerses guests from the moment they enter the restaurant.

“Our guests’ experience begins the moment they step inside our door. Anna has and continues to be an integral part of our team, visually bringing to life our vision for that first impression,” said Dugard.

The Design

Inspired by the original design, Stage Kitchen & Bar exudes a quiet sophistication with deep blues and metallic hues of burnished bronze and copper. With three distinct dining environments catering to intimate gatherings and larger parties, the restaurant offers versatility for diners without compromising style.

The open layout and expansive ceilings are accentuated by metallic chain features, adding a contemporary flair to the central banquette at the heart of the restaurant. Innovative lighting and a backlit bar also elevate the ambiance, creating a warm, inviting atmosphere.

In the dining room, faux leather in rich caramel tones, complemented by luxe shades of blue, adorn the seating areas, while walnut wood tones balance the overall aesthetic.

Outside, diners can bask in the beauty of a landscaped fountain, the focal point of Restaurant Row. Guests can even indulge in a culinary experience underneath a pristine white pergola, surrounded by lush greenery with contemporary seating.

“Chef Marathe and Andy’s concepts are always culturally rich, and it’s exciting to bring them to life through design,” said Woodman. “It’s my hope for new diners here in Boca Raton to feel completely immersed in the culinary experience, enhanced by the design and ambiance of the space.”

Stage Kitchen & Bar is located at 5377 Town Center Rd., Suite 200 in Boca Raton, FL. The indoor-outdoor 5,974 square foot space has an occupancy of 189 people.

Woodman’s previous work with Chef Marthe and Dugard includes Stage Kitchen & Bar and Ela Curry & Cocktails, both in Palm Beach Gardens.

Anna Woodman Interior Design has worked with nationwide brands, franchises and upscale independent restaurants across the country. A few notable projects the firm has completed include Seasons 52, various Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse locations across the U.S., Disney Springs’ Polite Pig, Cocina 214, Ravenous Pig in Winter Park and Cask & Larder in the Orlando International Airport.

Anna Woodman Interior Design is based in Jupiter, Fla. For more information, visit https://annawoodmaninteriordesign.com/.

About Anna Woodman Interior Design

Anna Woodman Interior Design (formerly Anna Schmidt Interior Design) is a professional interior design firm with an exceptional reputation built over the years through the design of one-of-a-kind spaces and strong client relationships. Established in 2003 and based in Jupiter, Fla., the firm has worked extensively with nationwide brands, franchises and upscale independent restaurants throughout the country, as well as many corporate and commercial spaces. For more information, visit https://annawoodmaninteriordesign.com/ or call (407) 399-6808.