180 Golf Launches India’s First-Ever Women’s Golf League in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, India, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — 180 Golf, India’s first women-owned golf company, is proud to present the inaugural edition of the Women’s Golf League – India’s first-ever premier golf league exclusively for women. The Women’s Golf League is structured as a series of tournaments featuring team play formats that will take place over three match days—March 13, 20, and 27, 2025, to be held in Bangalore Golf Club. The overwhelming response to the first edition has resulted in 90 registrations, have been divided across six teams:

Team East West Elites

Team Gopalan Giants

Team Ramaiah Royals

Team Morado Mahilas

Team Raj Infra Green Legends

Team Sudarshan Strikers

Golfers from across India, including Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mysore and Madikeri along with a few Korean nationals, will be participating, highlighting the league’s growing appeal and international presence.

Anjali Attavar Santosh , CEO, 180 Golf said, “We aspire to revolutionize the golf landscape in India by making it more accessible to women, creating competitive opportunities, and building a strong, supportive golfing ecosystem. With this initiative, 180 Golf is redefining women’s golf in India, offering players not just a platform to compete but also a community that champions excellence, sportsmanship, and growth.”

Recognizing the immense growth potential of the sport, Ms. Tanisha Rohira, Ms. Samrudhi Sujesh, Mrs. Anjali Attavar Santosh, and Mrs. Hema Priya came together to establish 180 Golf with a shared vision: to elevate golf among women in India. Their mission extends beyond organizing tournament aiming to create greater accessibility, encourage participation, and foster a thriving, inclusive golfing community.

About 180 Golf: 180 Golf is India’s first women-owned golf company, dedicated to elevating golf and making it more accessible. We organize premium tournaments, leagues, and international retreats, fostering a thriving community of women golfers. Founded by passionate women, 180 Golf is redefining India’s golf landscape with exceptional and inclusive golfing experiences. For more information and updates, follow 180 Golf @oneeightygolf

