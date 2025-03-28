East Village Pizza Unveils Limited-Edition 24K Gold-Speckled Margherita Pizza To Celebrate Pi Day 2025

New York, New York, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — East Village Pizza, the popular New York-based pizzeria where tradition meets innovation, is taking Pi Day celebrations this year to shimmering heights with an exclusive one-of-a-kind culinary offering: a 24K gold-speckled Margherita Pizza. On Friday, March 14, 2025, the beloved pizzeria will debut their luxurious twist on their best-selling classic, which will be available for one day only while supplies last, at East Village Pizza’s storefront location in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan.

Key Details:

When: Pi Day – Friday, March 14, 2025.

Where: East Village Pizza – 145 1st Ave., New York, NY 10003.

Price: $150 per pie (whole pies only; not sold by the slice).

This premium, limited-time offering reflects East Village Pizza’s ability to seamlessly blend authentic New York-style tradition with innovative culinary creations. Each pie is designed to offer patrons a dining experience that’s as memorable and unique as it is delicious. The meticulous attention to detail—from the hand-tossed dough, fresh high-quality ingredients, and the carefully placed 24K gold flakes—highlights the pizzeria’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of culinary excellence and customer satisfaction.

“I’m excited to debut this first-of-its-kind pizza at East Village Pizza,” says Frank Kabatas, Owner and Operator of East Village Pizza. “This gold-speckled creation is our way of celebrating Pi Day in true East Village Pizza style—combining our tradition of quality with a unique spin on our best-selling classic to create a truly unforgettable, high-end dining experience for our customers. We’re excited to offer a little “slice” of luxury to our customers with this exclusive pie.”

For more information about East Village Pizza, please visit www.eastvillagepizza.net or follow the pizzeria on Instagram at @eastvillagepizza.

About East Village Pizza

East Village Pizza in New York City is a popular pizza joint known for its classic New York-style pizza slices. Located in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan, it has garnered a reputation for serving delicious, no-frills pizza to locals and visitors alike. Owned and operated by Frank Kabatas, East Village Pizza is synonymous with authentic New York-style pizza and is celebrated for its unique blend of traditional craftsmanship and inventive flavors. The restaurant is the birthplace of several signature dishes, including the double-stacked pizza and cheesy garlic knots. In showcasing these dishes, East Village Pizza has earned over 1.7 million followers on Instagram and over 1.5 million likes on TikTok. For more information about East Village Pizza, its menu, and its legacy of quality and innovation, visit www.eastvillagepizza.net or follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and X.

###