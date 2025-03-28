Cisdem Video Converter for Mac V8.4.0 Adds Multi-language Support and New Features

Madelia, Minnesota, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — Cisdem is happy to announce the release of Cisdem Video Converter for Mac version 8.4.0, a comprehensive solution for converting, downloading, ripping, compressing and editing video and audio files. The latest update brings multilingual support and fixes several issues to improve performance.

“The new version of Cisdem Video Converter for Mac now offers 7 languages for user interface, allowing our users to access the product with fewer language barriers,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “Another update is the support for downloading multi-language audio tracks, so users can save video with selected audio language from websites. These updates will cover the needs of a wider global users and enhance user experience.”

What’s New in Version 8.4.0?

Added multi-language support to the software, including English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese Italian, and Japanese. Support multi-language audio tracks downloading, fixed the issue that the downloaded audio does not match with the audio on website. Added function to update the download module automatically. Optimized the merge feature. Optimized the playback window, supports full screen. Fixed some known bugs.

Highlight Features of Cisdem Video Converter for Mac 8.4.0

Conversion: With an optimized video processing engine, Cisdem Video Converter supports conversion of high-resolution videos up to 4K/8K with faster speed. The tool can convert virtually any video and audio to hundreds of formats, ensuring compatibility across all devices and platforms.

Video Downloading: Download videos and music from a wide range of websites with the original quality. The latest version now supports downloading dubbed videos with multiple audio tracks, and auto-updates the download function to keep up with changes.

Blu-ray and DVD Ripping: Cisdem Video Converter for Mac can easily rip DVD and Blu-ray discs to digital media files without losing quality. The new version fixes some minor bugs found in MPEG-2 Blu-ray rip.

Editing: Allow users to merge multiple video/audio files into one seamlessly and edit video by trimming, resizing, watermarking, adding subtitles and more to ensure optimal output.

Compression: The tool can adjust video bitrate depending on the complexity of the media content intelligently, thus reducing file size by up to 90% without compromising quality. It allows users to set a target file size for social media and preview the results, saving time and effort.

Easy to use: Cisdem Video Converter for Mac offers a simple interface with multi-language support. Users can add files, discs and URLs from the top menu bar or from different sections of the interface. It’s easy to use for everyone with max security and privacy.

Price and Availability

Cisdem Video Converter for Mac 8.4.0 is available for free trial and can be downloaded from: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-videoconverter.dmg. The full version can be purchased at: https://www.cisdem.com/video-converter-mac/buy.html. A one-year subscription for 1 Mac costs $49.99, and a lifetime license for 1 Mac costs $69.99.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company dedicated to developing highly efficient multimedia, utility and PDF tools for computer and mobile devices. The company has been providing IT solutions for users in over 160 countries since 2014. For more product details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.