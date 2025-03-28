Microchip Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in India

Chandler, Arizona, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP), a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control and processing solutions, celebrates 25 years of unwavering dedication and commitment in India, marking a quarter-century of innovation and growth in the region.

Since 2000, Microchip has had a strong presence in India with over 2,500 employees supporting the company’s semiconductor design and development, sales and support, IT infrastructure and application engineering operations. In addition to its journey of innovation, Microchip recognizes the power of education and has had a profound impact on shaping the engineers of tomorrow through the company’s academic programs to offer resources to students, educators and researchers.

“The growth of our company is attributed to the continuous efforts of our employees, the trust of our customers as well as the support of our partners and suppliers. We extend our sincere gratitude to those who have contributed to this remarkable journey,” said Steve Sanghi, President and CEO of Microchip. “Our employees and guiding values will continue to steer us on our mission to empower innovation to enhance the human experience.”

“Over the past 25 years, we have overcome industry challenges and expanded our presence across the region,” said Srikanth Settikere, Vice President and Managing Director of Microchip’s India Development Center. “The one thing that hasn’t changed is our team’s dedication and commitment to deliver excellence, innovation and unparalleled service. We are committed to growing our operations in India, one of the world’s fastest-growing semiconductor industry hubs.”

Microchip organized a celebration ceremony and dinner gala on March 10th at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organization (KTPO). The ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, customers, business partners and employees. Highlights of the event include felicitating customers and employee celebrations to foster unity and camaraderie among all in attendance.

“The evening was an amazing celebration of our journey and milestone in India and I was proud to recognize our employees who have gone above and beyond in the work they do for Microchip,” said Steve Sanghi, President and CEO of Microchip.

Looking Ahead

As Microchip reflects on its incredible journey, the company remains committed to embrace and seize opportunities as well as push boundaries with the same determination and strategic focus that has driven us to this day.

We stand by the three core principles that we believe will drive us to the next 25 years and beyond: Trust, Innovation, and Growth. Trust is our foundation, Innovation drives us forward, and our commitment to quality and sustainable development will set us for the next era of Growth.

