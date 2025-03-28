RPost and MindCentric Announce Major Business Email Encryption Deployment at Channel Partners Conference

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — RPost, a leader in email cybersecurity, has partnered with MindCentric, a major business email hosting provider, to deploy one of the largest instant business email encryption solutions. Announced at the Channel Partners Conference, this collaboration has already equipped over 50,000 users with RPost’s RMail secure messaging services. With seamless integration across platforms like Zimbra, Microsoft Outlook, and Office365, businesses can now easily protect their email communications with just one click. The deployment offers both free and premium services, giving users flexibility to choose the security features they need.

RMail enhances email functionality with tools such as open tracking, certified e-delivery proof, email encryption, and secure large file transfers. Additionally, RSign, an e-signature platform, is included for document management and secure sign-offs. Users benefit from a comprehensive solution that simplifies security and compliance, improving business productivity while keeping costs low. As Zafar Khan, CEO of RPost, notes, “RMail simply makes Microsoft and Zimbra email better for business,” providing a powerful upgrade for MindCentric’s customers.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/mindcentric-turns-on-rpost-email-security-for-thousands-of-its-businesses-customers