Trade Tech Progresses Toward Compliance with UAE’s Maritime Pre-Load Cargo Information (MPCI) Program Ahead of Upcoming Implementation

Dubai, UAE, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Trade Tech, Inc., a global logistics platform, is actively working toward compliance with the United Arab Emirate’s Maritime Pre-Load Cargo Information (MPCI) Program, which will become effective July, 2025. The program, managed by the UAE’s National Advance Information Center (NAIC) under the Federal Authority of Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP), requires electronic submission of containerized cargo details at least 24 hours prior to vessel departure from last foreign departure port outside the UAE.

According to Bryn Heimbeck, Trade Tech’s President and Co-Founder, the UAE is aligning with a broader global trend toward standardized pre-departure security filings. “Governments worldwide are prioritizing supply chain security, and pre-loading cargo filings are becoming the standard in international trade. Trade Tech’s platform is designed to support this shift, ensuring seamless compliance across jurisdictions.”

Trade Tech has begun building the necessary functionality and connections to support the MPCI requirements and is engaging with local authorities to ensure full compliance ahead of the implementation date. With extensive experience in regulatory compliance—including the EU’s Import Control System 2 (ICS2) ENS and the United States’ Importer Security Filing (ISF)—Trade Tech is well-positioned to facilitate a smooth transition for its customers.

Key Requirements of the UAE’s MPCI Program

• Electronic cargo data (Bill of Lading details) must be submitted at least 24 hours prior to vessel departure from last foreign departure port outside the UAE.

• Master Vessel Operators, Freight Forwarders, Master Loaders, and Co-Loaders are all required to file Bill of Lading details.

• Forwarders must clearly identify the actual shipper and consignee in their filings.

• Vessel Operators must verify that forwarders’ filing was approved prior to cargo loading.

• Vessel Operators must update Bill of Lading details with the actual vessel name and departure date.

• Shipping lines must file the carrier’s Bill of Lading, while freight forwarders or NVOCCs must file the House Bill of Lading.

• Freight forwarders may delegate filing to overseas partners, and shipping lines may delegate to agents, but liability remains with the original filing party.

• Filings are required for import, transshipment, transit, and Freight Remaining on Board (FROB) cargo.

• NAIC will issue response statuses upon filing:

• ACT (Accepted)

• DNL (Do Not Load)

• RFI (Request for Information)

• Registration for NAIC portal access has already begun.

HE Mr. Mubarak Alghafli, NAIC Executive Director, stated, “The Maritime Pre-Load Cargo Information (MPCI) program is a critical step toward strengthening the UAE’s position as a global trade hub. By ensuring cargo information is assessed before departure, we enhance national security, streamline Customs processes, and facilitate smoother trade flows. This initiative supports both regulatory compliance and business efficiency, ensuring that goods move through our ports with greater predictability and control.”

“Trade Tech is actively preparing for this important regulatory change and is committed to helping our customers achieve full compliance,” said Heimbeck. “By leveraging our expertise in advance cargo security filings, we are ensuring a streamlined and efficient process for all stakeholders in the supply chain.”

Trade Tech currently supports cargo security filings in more than 35 countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and across the EU. As governments adopt standardized pre-departure filing requirements, Trade Tech’s platform enables seamless data exchange across jurisdictions, reinforcing its role as a critical enabler of global supply chain compliance.