Sasa Software Appoints Udi Doenyas as New Chairman of the Board

Tel Aviv, Israel, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — Sasa Software, a leader in advanced cybersecurity solutions specializing in the prevention of file-based attacks, today announced the appointment of Mr. Udi Doenyas as the new Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

Mr. Doenyas brings extensive leadership experience and deep industry knowledge to Sasa Software. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in cybersecurity and enterprise technology, he has previously held executive positions at several prominent technology firms and has served on multiple corporate boards.

“We are delighted to welcome Udi as our new Chairman,” said Yakov Yeroslav, CEO of Sasa Software. “His strategic vision and proven track record in scaling cybersecurity companies will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint and enhance our Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) solutions for enterprise and government clients.”

In his role as Chairman, Mr. Doenyas will oversee the company’s strategic direction, governance, and growth initiatives, working closely with the executive team to accelerate Sasa Software’s global market presence in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.

“I am honored to join Sasa Software as Chairman during this pivotal time in the cybersecurity industry,” said Mr. Doenyas. “With the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, particularly those targeting removable media and file-based attacks, Sasa’s innovative Zero-trust approach uniquely positions the company in the market. I look forward to working with the board and management team to build on the company’s strong foundation and drive the next phase of growth.”

Sasa Software specializes in protecting organizations from file-based attacks through its time-proven CDR technology, which neutralizes potential threats by disarming malicious content while preserving file usability.

About Sasa Software

Sasa Software is a leading provider of Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology that protects organizations from file-based cyber attacks. The company’s GateScanner® suite of products secures file transfers across networks, cloud, email, web applications, and removable media, serving enterprises and government agencies worldwide. Headquartered in Sasa, Israel, Sasa Software has offices in the USA and Singapore, and partners across four continents.

Visit us at www.sasa-software.com