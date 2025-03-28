Private Practice Leaders Gather for the Ultimate PT, OT, & SLP Summit to Build Stronger Teams

Phoenix, Arizona, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Over 100 private practice owners came together at The Oasis in Phoenix for the Ultimate PT, OT, & SLP Summit, a two-day event dedicated to helping leaders build, train, and retain high-performing teams. This season’s theme, Vice to Victory: Leading Teams to Success, focused on turning challenges into opportunities through AI and innovative leadership strategies.

The event, powered by Virtual Rockstar and supported by sponsors including Athens, Ringplan, Neufit, Sara Health, selfpublishing.com, Accounted4, Econologics, WelcomeWare, In The Black, and Care 4 Life, provided hands-on sessions designed for action. Attendees didn’t just listen—they worked through real solutions to real problems.

Two Days of Learning, Growth, and Action

Day 1, Get Them, focused on attracting and recruiting top talent. Day 2, Grow Them, gave leaders the tools to develop their teams and strengthen retention. Sessions were packed with strategies that could be put to work immediately.

Speakers included industry experts such as:

Will Humphreys, Kayla Pollak, and Tone Williams (Virtual Rockstar)

Andrew Leger and Alexis Krisay (Serendipit)

Mike Acker (SelfPublishing.com

Daniel Stewart (Athelas)

Eric Miller (Econologics)

Kara Connell (Neufit)

Jamey Schrier (Practice Freedom U)

Sean Healy (Accounted4)

“This summit wasn’t just about learning—it was about doing,” said Will Humphreys of Virtual Rockstar. “Leaders walked away with clear steps to create stronger teams and a stronger future for their practices.”

Attendees echoed that impact in their feedback. One participant shared, “Keep the improvise exercises. The authentic relationships built through those activities took this event to the next level.” Another noted the importance of vendor collaboration, saying, “I love the collaboration amongst the vendors and hosts. They bring their different client bases together, and build credibility, multiple touchpoints, and cross selling,” said Craig Goldstein of Cheshire Fitness and Pediatric Therapy.

Lori Caddoo of Caddoo Rehabilitation Associates reflected on the quality of the experience, saying, “Amazing event! I loved everything about it: the quality of vendors, energy of the team, and high quality speakers. Everything was applicable to our practice and made some great contacts.” Others highlighted how specific sessions shaped their mindset and leadership approach. “I loved Will’s mindset talk — very inspirational and motivational. The Working Genius was very applicable to all and well done. I also liked having the vendors to talk with — there was adequate time to connect with them,” said another attendee. Norene Christensen of Four Pines Physical Therapy summed it up by saying, “Rockstar Summit exceeded my expectations. Each of the speakers spoke on relevant topics for business owners. Vendors were few but top-notch, with services that every owner would want to explore.”

What set this summit apart was not only the speakers and content but also the sense of community. Private practice owners came as individuals and left feeling connected, encouraged, and ready to take action. They didn’t just leave with ideas — they left with real plans, real connections, and real solutions to take back to their teams.

For more information, visit virtualrockstar.com.