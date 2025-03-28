Join AAEON at Embedded World 2025 for Live Edge AI Demos, New Product Debuts, and More

Nuremberg, Germany, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — AAEON, an industry leader in embedded computing, will host live demonstrations showcasing the edge AI capabilities of its products across multiple solutions at Embedded World 2025 in Nuremberg, between March 11th and March 13th, 2025.

Date: March 11th – March 13th, 2025

Booth: Hall 1, Booth 306

Venue: Nuremberg Messe GmbH, Messezentrum 90471 Nuremberg, Germany

Register with the promo code ew25542563 for free entry.

In conjunction with key software partners, AAEON will showcase a number of live demonstrations utilizing products from across its extensive portfolio, including:

A live demonstration combining the BOXER-8645AI with eight NileCAM25 Full HD global shutter GMSL2 color cameras from AAEON partner e-con Systems™, illustrating the impact that edge AI can have on in-vehicle safety solutions.

The new BOXER-8641AI-Plus, deployed as the central component of an autonomous mobile robot designed for warehouse logistics.

An AI Virtual Fence powered by the UP Xtreme i14, demonstrating its commitment to bringing innovative platforms with which to build solutions for the Smart City, transportation, and retail markets.

An AI application aimed at providing personalized rehabilitation by tracking arm movements during target-based ball throwing exercises, offering tailored feedback to improve strength, balance, and coordination based on the PICO-MTU4.

A smart grid solution using open-source software on the i.MX 8M Plus-based SRG-IMX8P, which aims to enable digital substations for the next phase of grid modernization.

The real-time threat detection capabilities of the FWS-2290 showing how secure DNS over HTTPS (DoH) traffic is analyzed and visualized through a Grafana Dashboard for real-time insights.

Among its static product demos, AAEON will also be showcasing the upcoming MAXER-5100 AI inference server, as well as next generation models of its signature Fanless Embedded Box PCs.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.