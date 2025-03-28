CloudLIMS’ New Doctor Management Functionality Empowers Diagnostic Labs to Streamline Physician Data Management

Wilmington, Delaware, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — CloudLIMS, a leading provider of laboratory information management systems (LIMS), announces the launch of its Doctor Management Module, a transformative addition designed to streamline the management of doctor information.

This advanced module streamlines doctor records, enabling diagnostic laboratories to systematically add, update, and expunge doctor profiles associated with the hospitals they serve. With predefined attributes such as Name, Qualification, Department, Doctor ID, Email, and Contact Information, the module enhances consistency, traceability, and precision in doctor data management.

A defining capability of this module is its seamless interoperability with CloudLIMS’ Client Module & Client Portal, ensuring seamless association of doctors with corresponding hospital clients. When creating service requests, only the designated doctors affiliated with a specific hospital populate in the selection list, thereby mitigating transcription discrepancies, streamlining the workflow, and improving efficiency. Additionally, doctor information has also been incorporated into the Submit Order and Add Request forms, simplifying the ordering process for laboratories.

This module is particularly advantageous for high-throughput diagnostic laboratories collaborating with multiple hospital clinics, each having a distinct group of doctors. Its built-in intelligent filtering mechanism ensures that only relevant doctors are associated with clients and service requests, thereby preventing erroneous assignments and fostering seamless coordination between laboratories, hospitals, and doctors.

“The launch of our Doctor Management Module marks a transformative step in optimizing clinical diagnostic operations by streamlining physician data management,” said Arun Apte, Chief Executive Officer of CloudLIMS. “By strengthening the connection between doctors, hospitals, and diagnostic labs, we are eliminating inefficiencies and enhancing operational synergy. This intuitive module empowers laboratories to accelerate diagnostic workflows while maintaining exceptional accuracy in healthcare delivery,” he added.

Figure 1: CloudLIMS adds a secure and intuitive Doctor Management Module to its diagnostic lab management software

CloudLIMS remains steadfast in its mission to pioneer state-of-the-art informatics solutions that advance laboratory automation, regulatory compliance, data management, and operational excellence. The Doctor Management Module is now available in the latest version of CloudLIMS.

About CloudLIMS

CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in-the-cloud, SaaS LIMS purpose-built for clinical diagnostic labs. CloudLIMS offers a range of complimentary services, including technical support, product training, instrument integration, reporting templates, product upgrades, legacy data migration, and automatic data backups. CloudLIMS helps labs maintain user access for PHI control, manage clinical data, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as CLIA, HIPAA, ISO 15189, and EU GDPR. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company. For more information, please visit www.cloudlims.com.

