Meraqui: Empowering India’s Workforce for Global Success

Pune, India, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ —As the Indian government emphasizes skilling and job creation in the forthcoming Budget, Meraqui is dedicated to transforming India into a global manpower hub. With a youthful and dynamic workforce, India has the potential to bridge labor shortages in ageing economies such as Europe, Japan, and the Middle East. The international arm of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is training young people for jobs in countries like Romania, Finland, Russia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. They have successfully placed nearly 60,000 individuals in countries such as Japan, Germany, Israel, UK, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

Through comprehensive skilling programs, foreign language training, and job placements, Meraqui is enabling Indian professionals to secure better employment opportunities both domestically and internationally.

Our Global Presence & Impact

• Operating in 7+ countries: India, USA, Canada, Europe, Norway, UAE, Singapore, and the UK.

• Partnering with 300+ clients and 25,000+ candidates worldwide.

• Engaged with 14 lakh+ candidates across 30+ industries through the Meraqui platform.

Bridging the Skill Gap in High-Demand Sectors

Meraqui plays a pivotal role in bridging the growing skill gap in high-demand sectors such as manufacturing, construction, healthcare, technology, and blue-collar jobs. As these industries continue to experience increasing demand for skilled workers, Meraqui provides comprehensive training programs that focus on equipping individuals with the necessary skills to meet the specific requirements of these sectors. Our training initiatives include not only industry-specific skill development but also foreign language courses to ensure that individuals are well-prepared for international job opportunities. Through these programs, Meraqui helps place skilled professionals in countries like Japan, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, ensuring they are job-ready and capable of thriving in diverse, dynamic work environments across the globe.

Aligning with Government Initiatives

• Supporting higher workforce participation, including women’s employment.

• Enhancing internship and training schemes to increase employability.

• Addressing challenges posed by AI and emerging technologies in the job market.

At Meraqui, we are dedicated to upskilling India’s workforce, facilitating global job placements, and driving economic growth.

For future-ready employment solutions, Meraqui is your trusted partner!

