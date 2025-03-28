A Triumph for Renewable Energy: SMART ENERGY WEEK [February] Concludes on a High with Global Success

Tokyo, Japan, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Another win for the renewable energy sector transpired at this year’s SMART ENERGY WEEK [February], held last February 19–21, 2025, at the distinguished Tokyo Big Sight.

With no intentions of slowing down against the backdrop of the energy transition, the show proves its commitment to the sector by pursuing new developments for energy.

Adding on to this, SMART ENERGY WEEK [February]’s value was also proven indelible as it gathers both local and international stakeholders in the industry to continue pushing the envelope, share market insights, and set the course for the future of renewables.

The Show in Numbers: A Verified Success

The influential 3-day expo, organised by RX Japan Ltd., saw the participation of 1,492 exhibitors leading the charge in the industry and 68,860 visitors involved in the booming renewable energy market.

Information exchange, which is pivotal to the expansion of the sector, also manifested through the 195 conference sessions packed with the latest insights and discoveries.

The show was proud to cater to both local and global participants, with over 39 countries and regions in attendance. To name a few, Australia, Latvia, Poland, Taiwan, Finland, and Singapore were seen at SMART ENERGY WEEK [February] engaging with the dynamic renewable energy community.

Products, services, and energy technology abound on the sprawling show floors, which comprise the South Hall and East Hall at Tokyo Big Sight. This demonstrates the expo’s impressive lineup and choices for visitors to source, proving that top-calibre offerings available cannot simply be contained in just one section.

Visitors and exhibitors alike got to enjoy an expansive show floor mapping all 7 key areas—alongside its concurrent show, the Green Transformation Week—into designated spaces.

The South Hall hosted the enormous PV Expo, while the East Hall accommodated the Wind Expo, Zero-E Thermal Expo, H2 & FC Expo, Battery Japan, Smart Grid Expo, Biomass Expo, and the Circular Economy Expo and Decarbonisation Expo under the said concurrent show.

Recharge for the Next Editions

The show’s commitment to the industry does not stop in February. As a matter of fact, it determinedly presses on to bring the industry supercharged shows in the future. SMART ENERGY WEEK and the Green Transformation Week are held 3 times a year, delivering renewable energy innovations year-round.

Exhibitor spaces are very limited, so it is encouraged for businesses to secure their spots as early as they can to maximise event benefits and secure success ahead of competitors.

Recharge for these next dates: Website

17 (Wed) – Sep. 19 (Fri), 2025 at Makuhari Messe, Japan.

19 (Wed) – Nov. 21 (Fri), 2025 at INTEX Osaka, Japan.

17 (Tue) – Mar. 19 (Thur), 2026 at Tokyo Big Sight Japan.

Relive the Stirring Energy: Watch Show Highlights

Renewables ensure a successful energy security and future not just for the energy sector, but also for the world. With the energy transition happening all around the globe, shows focused on renewables are pivotal.

And SMART ENERGY WEEK [February] not only provides an avenue for participation, but also a space where notable energy innovations and developments can thrive. Relive the show’s excitement and rediscover energy products and services with the ‘Day 1 Show Highlights’: Scene from the First Day.

>> Exhibiting Info request (FREE)

>> Visitor Registration (FREE)