EVEREST GROUP RECOGNIZES CHETU AS A LEADING PROVIDER IN DATA AND AI SERVICES FOR MID-MARKET ENTERPRISES PEAK MATRIX® ASSESSMENT 2025

Sunrise, FL, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — Everest Group, the world’s No. 1 Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) research firm, has recognized Chetu in its 2025 “Data and AI Services for Mid-Market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment.”

“We are proud that Everest Group recognizes our data and AI expertise in its 2025 PEAK Matrix® Assessment,” said Paul Odom, Director of Enterprise Sales at Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider. “This acknowledgement reflects our dedication to providing scalable AI/ML solutions that enable data-driven decision-making for mid-market clients in more than 40 industries.

“In addition to mid-market companies, Chetu offers the same high-quality work with enterprise companies,” Odom said. “Our data and AI software solutions focus on advanced analytics, data management, predictive analytics, AI decision-making tools, and cloud services.”

Everest Group recognizes data and AI leaders who have demonstrated innovative solutions that deliver measurable results.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software solutions and support services provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

Disclaimer:

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About Everest Group:

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

