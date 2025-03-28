Mateo Blanco’s Born of Two Lands Flag to be on display at Museum of Art – DeLand

ORLANDO, FL, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Renowned American artist Mateo Blanco stands out for using unusual materials to create works of art. This time he’s using his artistic innovative approach to share his personal story through unconventional materials.

Blanco’s Born of Two Lands Flag (2024–2025) will be on display at the Museum of Art – DeLand April 17 to August 31, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with a work that redefines national identity, personal history and cultural fusion.

Crafted from textiles with natural dye from the Mata Raton Tree, Almendro Tree, coconut, cilantro and achiote, the flag is an organic palette that connects Blanco to his Colombian roots, exploring his unique identity as a Colombian-American.

“This flag in Colombian textiles is me,” said Blanco. “The flag is one of the most recognizable symbols of the United States, a representation of identity and belonging.”

At the heart of the flag, a prominent scar stretches across its surface—another reflection of Blanco’s own story.

“As a baby, I underwent a life-saving operation that left a scar on my body, a mark that shaped who I am today. The scar on the flag serves as a metaphor for resilience, survival, and the imperfections that make us whole,” Blanco said.

“The Museum of Art – DeLand is honored to house Born of Two Lands Flag as part of our collection, reinforcing our commitment to showcasing art that speaks to identity, heritage, and the evolving narratives of contemporary artists.” — Tariq Gibran, Curator

Through this piece, Blanco invites the public to reflect on the importance of caring for the environment, honoring heritage, and embracing the complexity of all of our identities.

“I am Colombian-American—rooted in both places, shaped by both cultures. And you? Who are you?”

To view Blanco’s art and other projects, visit https://www.artsy.net/artist/mateo-blanco.

About Mateo Blanco

Blanco was born in Miami in 1981 and began his formal training in fine art in Medellin, Colombia, where he studied under Débora Arango Pérez, the artist immortalized on the country’s 2,000-peso bill. Blanco’s studies include goldsmithing and jewelry. He holds a B.A. from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL. Blanco is also a talented opera performer, who sang for President George H.W. Bush in 2003. Mateo Blanco is represented by the Rosembaum Contemporary gallery, located in Boca Raton and Palm Beach. For more information or inquiries, visit his Instagram @mateoblancoart.