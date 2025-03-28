Future Electronics Celebrates Memphis Area Distribution Centers’ 20th Anniversary

Memphis, Tennessee, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, proudly celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Memphis Area Distribution Center (MADC) in 2024.

Since its inception, MADC has been a cornerstone of Future Electronics’ global supply chain and a vital hub in Future Electronics’ global network. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the dedication of the MADC team, including many employees who have been with the facility since its opening. Their hard work and commitment have driven MADC’s success, ensuring speed, accuracy, and reliability in every order.

To commemorate this milestone, the MADC team hosted celebratory lunches and dinners for day-shift and evening-shift employees. The events featured music, matching T-shirts, and a festive atmosphere, reflecting the team’s pride in their accomplishments.

As Future Electronics looks to the future, MADC remains a cornerstone of its global operations, embodying the company’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. To learn more about Future Electronics, visit the following link: https://www.futureelectronics.com/about-future

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###

