Connecting Software and Querco Fagetea Introduce Blockchain Technology for Transparent Natural Assets

VIENNA, Austria, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Connecting Software, a leader in software integration and blockchain solutions, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Querco Fagetea (QF) to revolutionize the way natural assets are measured, secured, and traded. At the core of this initiative is Truth Enforcer, Connecting Software’s platform that leverages blockchain technology to ensure data integrity and authenticity. This partnership guarantees traceability in valuing ecosystem services such as carbon storage, biodiversity, water retention, and air purification.

QF applies scientifically recognized standards to quantify the CO₂ storage capacity of forests and assess other crucial ecosystem contributions. With Truth Enforcer ensuring tamper-proof and auditable data, businesses gain a secure foundation for corporate sustainability strategies, investment decision-making, and risk assessment.

“Transparency and trust are essential in environmental markets. By integrating blockchain technology, we provide a secure and immutable infrastructure to track, verify, and monetize ecosystem services,” said Thomas Berndorfer, CEO and founder of Connecting Software.

Since the early 2000s, the EU Emissions Trading System has driven greenhouse gas reductions through carbon credits. Now, nature credits take sustainability further, offering a comprehensive approach to ecosystem protection. These credits, enabled by blockchain-based tracking, offer a cutting-edge approach to environmental protection. The collaboration between Connecting Software and QF establishes a new standard for verifiable and scientifically backed natural asset valuation.

By ensuring data authenticity and auditability, businesses, investors, and governments gain reliable insights into their environmental impact. Truth Enforcer provides the technological foundation for this trust, placing a timestamped seal on blockchain for every piece of environmental data.

“Businesses are seeking credible sustainability solutions. Our work at Querco Fagetea introduces a tamperproof approach to natural asset management, setting a benchmark for trust and accountability in green finance,” added Pascal Frank, Managing Director of Querco Fagetea.

Connecting Software – https://www.connecting-software.com/

Querco Fagetea (QF) – https://qfstandard.com/en/

Truth Enforcer – https://www.connecting-software.com/truth-enforcer-authenticity-for-any-digital-information/