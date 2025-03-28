Acclaimed Author A.M. Berkowitz Featured in Reader’s House Magazine

London, UK, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Renowned children’s author A.M. Berkowitz has been featured in the latest issue of Reader’s House Magazine, London’s premier literary gateway.

Recognised for her exceptional storytelling and ability to inspire young readers, Berkowitz was also honoured with the Editor’s Choice Award of Literary Excellence, a prestigious accolade presented to a select group of outstanding authors.

Reader’s House Magazine, which is available in over 190 countries and thousands of stores including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and Waterstones, praised both Berkowitz and her literary works. Best known for the Gigglet the Happy Little Piglet series, her stories spark imagination, joy, and a love for reading among children worldwide.

In an exclusive interview, Berkowitz shared her heartfelt journey from a corporate career and operatic background to becoming a celebrated children’s author. Reflecting on her transition, she said: “I discovered my passion for writing children’s books was undeniable and would happen whether or not it was in ‘my plan.’”

The interview delves into the inspiration behind her beloved character, Gigglet, whose adventures have captivated young audiences. Berkowitz revealed that the idea for Gigglet came to her unexpectedly:

“One morning, I received a spam email that said ‘Lit Gadget’ in the subject line, but my brain read it as ‘Gigglet.’ I laughed out loud and thought, ‘That doesn’t say Gigglet, but what if it did?’ And from there, a whole world opened up.”

Berkowitz’s books are more than just stories—they encourage creativity, fun, and a deep sense of connection. Speaking about her mission, she shared: “The most important thing to remember when reading the Gigglet books is to be in the moment, have fun, follow your bliss, and ‘GET YOUR GIGGLE ON.’”

With multiple new books and exciting projects on the horizon, including the expansion of the Gigglet series, Berkowitz continues to inspire children and families worldwide.

The full interview is available in Reader’s House Magazine, Issue 49 at https://readershouse.co.uk/issue-49 .