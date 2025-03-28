State Bar of Montana Approves RMail® for Members, Offering Enhanced Email Security & Compliance

The State Bar of Montana endorses RPost's RMail® services for email security and compliance, adding it as a member benefit with a 20% discount.

Posted on 2025-03-28 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — The State Bar of Montana has officially approved RPost’s RMail Registered Email™ and email encryption services for its members, making it an essential tool for attorneys. RMail seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Outlook and Gmail, ensuring legal professionals can protect client data while adhering to the ABA Model Rules of Professional Conduct. This all-in-one service offers a simple solution to comply with industry regulations like HIPAA and GLB, which mandate email encryption for legal communications.

Bruce Spencer, President of the State Bar of Montana, emphasized the importance of these tools, noting that RMail is both user-friendly and effective. “It’s a critical tool for attorneys to protect client data,” Spencer said. RPost CEO Zafar Khan added that RMail’s simple design makes it easy for lawyers, their clients, and staff to use. As a special offer, the State Bar of Montana members can enjoy a 20% discount on RMail services, ensuring they have access to top-tier email security at an affordable price.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/state-bar-montana-approves-rmail-registered-email-encryption

