State Bar of Montana Approves RMail® for Members, Offering Enhanced Email Security & Compliance

Bruce Spencer, President of the State Bar of Montana, emphasized the importance of these tools, noting that RMail is both user-friendly and effective. “It’s a critical tool for attorneys to protect client data,” Spencer said. RPost CEO Zafar Khan added that RMail’s simple design makes it easy for lawyers, their clients, and staff to use. As a special offer, the State Bar of Montana members can enjoy a 20% discount on RMail services, ensuring they have access to top-tier email security at an affordable price.

